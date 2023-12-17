Genelia Deshmukh pens heartfelt birthday note for 'navra' and 'greatest man' Riteish Deshmukh; drops happy PIC

Riteish Deshmukh is marking his 45th birthday today, on December 17. Despite coming from a political background, he discovered his passion for acting. His Bollywood career commenced in 2003 with the romantic film Tujhe Meri Kasam, where he starred alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The actor and Genelia Deshmukh are widely loved as one of Bollywood's favorite couples. Now, Genelia has taken to her social media handle to wish her hubby on birthday.

Genelia Deshmukh drops a heartfelt post on Riteish Deshmukh’s birthday

Today, on December 17, Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable post for her husband-actor Riteish Deshmukh on his 45th birthday. She shared a black-and-white picture of herself along with Riteish and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “If someone had to ask me “Who Riteish Deshmukh is??? - I would just say “the greatest man in the entire universe and that greatest man is all mine” Happy Birthday Navra,” and added a green heart emoji.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s sons greet paps with namaste

The famous couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, are actively involved in caring for and raising their two sons. They frequently share glimpses of their sons participating in various activities, from chanting aarti to learning new skills and engaging in various traditions. The whole family was seen outside a soccer field, where the actors had gone to collect their sons after their football practice.

In the footage, the celebrities, along with their children, were captured leaving the field when photographers took their pictures. As the photographers asked for photos, the family stood outside the gate and posed together. During this, Riaan and Rahyl greeted them with folded hands. The actress from "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na" also joined her sons and greeted the photographers with a namaste. Many people in the comments expressed affection for the young kids.

Work front of Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia gained fame for her role in the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Besides Hindi cinema, she has also appeared in several Telugu and Tamil language movies. Some of her noteworthy works include Happy, Ready, Force, Ved, and others.

Riteish is an actor who has appeared in numerous Hindi and Marathi films. Notably, both Riteish and Genelia made their film debut in the 2003 romantic drama Tujhe Meri Kasam. Since then, Riteish has been part of several films, gaining recognition for portraying iconic characters in movies like Masti, Heyy Babyy, and Housefull, among others.

