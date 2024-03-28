Govinda overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan in original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Vashu Bhagnani reveals truth

The highly-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is inching closer to its release. The action-packed film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Backed by Pooja Entertainment’s Vashu Bhagnani, in a recent interview also talked about working with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda on the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan film, which was directed by David Dhawan and released in 1998. The veteran producer went on to react to the narrative around the original film, suggesting Govinda overshadowed Big B in the film.

Vashu Bhagnani on Govinda overshadowing Amitabh Bachchan in original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer Vashu Bhagnani was asked to react on common belief stating Govinda was the showrunner in the original film and overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan. In response to this, the veteran producer agreed to the statement and went on to recall what Amitabh once told him privately.

Replying to the same, Bhagnani answered in Hindi and said, “Yes, that’s correct. The whole world used to say this, and if the whole world felt this way, who am I to say otherwise? But the fact is that if Amit ji wasn’t in the film, Govinda wouldn’t have had the opportunity to shine like he did. It was because of Amit ji that Govinda garnered more appreciation.”

He continued, “I shouldn’t say this openly, but one day, Amit ji said, ‘Yaar maidaan agar khol do hum dono dekhte hain kya hoga (Level the playing field, and then we’ll see what happens).’ But Amit ji has a different sophistication, and Govinda had his own style. Together, the pair was too good. They could just stand silently and the job would be done.”

He further appreciated Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s chemistry in the latest outing. He stated that the previous film was planned as a comedy-action while Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial is action-comedy, but their faces keep you intrigued. He also said that Akshay and Tiger bonded really well post the film. He went on to claim that even at this age, they wait for each other in the evening to play volleyball with each other.

The eagerly-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will hit the theaters on April 10.

