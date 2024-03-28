'Shah Rukh Khan ne Hindustan ko hila dia,' says BMCM producer Vashu Bhagnani; calls Akshay Kumar 'guni actor'

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s highly anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is inching close to its release date. The excitement for the film is all the more high, for it will bring Akki back to the silver screens after a series of debacles at the box office. In a recent interview, the producer of the film, Vashu Bhagnani, addressed Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback as he lauded the stars.

Vashu Bhagnani heaps praise on Akshay Kumar

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani spoke highly of Akshay Kumar, who will be next seen in his production venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reacting to his box-office failures, the producer cited the example of Shah Rukh Khan, who bounced back in 2023 with three successive films after witnessing significant flops.

Vashu opined that it is fate that works in the film business, further mentioning, “Actors, according to me, are the least responsible for a film’s failure. Unless they lose interest midway through, that’s a different story. Akshay Kumar guni actor hai; he knows what’s right and what’s wrong. Even in films that haven’t worked, his acting has always been excellent.”

Vashu Bhagnani talks about Shah Rukh Khan's last year's successful films

He said Shah Rukh Khan is brilliant. People call him ‘King Khan’ as he is immensely loved by the audience. Even when his films were not performing, people wanted him to come back, as he is a ‘genius’ actor. Drawing parallels between Akshay Kumar, he further remarked that with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, people want him to come back because he has delivered amazing films in the past, like Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Housefull.

Advertisement

He further opined that a flop could either mean an ill-fate of the producer, director, or actor or maybe the wrong selection of script. It works as a total combination.

Further talking about Pathaan actor, Vashu said, “Paanch saal ke baad woh aadmi aaya aur seedha aake usne Jawan, Pathaan, aur Dunki de di. Poore Hindustan ko hila diya. Do-dhai hazaar crore ka year deke 2023 film industry ko agar upar leke gaya toh usmein Shah Rukh Khan ka Guinness book mein record rahega ki isi aadmi ke liye hua hai. (He returned after five years with Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki, and he shook the entire country. He brought 2000-2500 crore business. There would be a record in the Guinness Book that it was because of this man.)

He went on to heap praises on the actor by exclaiming that SRK saved the film industry and one can’t ignore his contributions. He hoped the coming generations would also remember his legendary box-office triumph. "Industry survive kar gayi because of him. Industry achchi nahin chal rahi thi hamaari. Woh bhi toh sochiye ki ek actor ne poori industry ko upar kar diya (industry survived because of him. Our industry wasn’t working well, so one must think that one man took the industry at a higher level).”

Vashu Bhagnani on film's debacle at the box-office

Bhagnani mentioned that films like OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Animal worked while admitting his backed venture Ganapath's debacle. The producer says there could be several reasons for the film not performing well. Nonetheless, he believes one must never hold grudges because ‘it’s all luck’. Keeping a positive approach, Bhagnani asserted that he made a good film with good intentions.

Talking about Akshay, he stated, “This is my fourth film with him. We’ve had our differences, but I respect him too much. Woh aadmi dil ka hira hai (He is a gem of a person). He never wishes ill of anybody else; he never betrays anybody. He is a good human being.”

The eagerly-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, also features Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Roy, Alaya F, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film will be released in theaters on April 10, on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor recalls taking ‘almost a year’ to achieve size-zero; reveals if she will ever do it again