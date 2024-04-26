Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh's wedding with Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan was one of the most talked about weddings recently. While people wanted to see Singh take the plunge, all eyes were also on Govinda and whether he would attend the wedding or not. Putting all speculations to rest, the Hero No.1 actor not only attended the wedding but also met everyone cordially.

Pinkvilla brings you exclusive inside footage from the wedding wherein Govinda can be seen having a great family time in the ceremony.

Govinda meets Krushna and Kashmera's kids

In the video, Govinda can be seen going to the bride and groom. He blessed Arti and Dipak while he interacted with other members of the family. As Kashmera Shah mentioned exclusively in our interview, she touched Govinda's feet while he blessed her. The most heartwarming clip from the video is Govinda meeting Krushna and Kashmera's sons and blessing them. The family can be seen smiling throughout.

Take a look at exclusive inside footage from Arti Singh's wedding here:

Kashmera Shah on anticipating Govinda's presence at Arti Singh's wedding

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, before Arti Singh's wedding, Kashmera told us that they've sent invites to Govinda and his family and are eager to welcome them. She stated that they'd give him the utmost respect if he turned up at the wedding.

Shah said, "As the tradition goes, I'll touch his feet. He is like my father-in-law and deserves the same respect. He might have a problem with Krushna and me but Arti has nothing to do with the same and thus we feel, he would attend her wedding."

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan got married on April 25, 2024, at Iskon Temple, Mumbai. The grand ceremony was attended by many celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Kapil Sharma among others.

