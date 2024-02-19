Govinda's niece Ragini Khanna says 'it is not' advantageous to be related to actor: 'I am not his daughter'

Ragini Khanna is one of the most popular faces in the film industry. She rose to fame in the world of television with her famous shows such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi and Sasural Genda Phool. Notably, she is also the niece of superstar Govinda. During a recent interview, Ragini opened up about being the niece of the actor and said that this identity never helped her in building her career.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ragini Khanna opened up about her maternal uncle Govinda and whether being related to the superstar helped her in her career or not. She shared that Govinda’s children Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja, might not go to television but being his niece, she didn’t have the privilege to say no to television.

When asked if being related to Govinda was advantageous for her, Ragini said, “It is not. He is a very, very big star. Firstly I am not his daughter. I love Namu,(Tina Ahuja) I love Yash (Yashvardan Ahuja), I love them too much. We are pals but jab aap kaam pe jaate ho to aap waise nahi dekhe jaate ho. Agar Namu, Yash ko aap bol do ki television pe jao, wo nahi jayenge but ek Ragini jayegi. (We are pals but when you go for work, that is not how you are viewed. Will Nammu, Yash go to television? But a Ragini will go)."

Ragini also revealed that she shared close relationship with Govinda’s family and cousins Abhishek Krushna and Aarti Singh and mentioned that they are always in touch.

Ragini further added that they do not hang out in a restaurant. Continuing her bond with Govinda, the actress shared that it happened for the first time that she hadn’t met her uncle in four years because COVID-19 also came but otherwise she goes to his house to talk to him. "Sunita mami ke saath every function, every Diwali we speak, birthday. Krushna, Aarti bhi bhaidooj, rakshabandhan, diwali. Mera sabke saath acha hai," she said. (With Sunita aunty we meet and talk on every function, birthdays and festival. With Krushna and Aarti also we talk on Bhaidooj, Rakshabandhan, Diwali. I have good relations with everyone)

Ragini has been part of several reality shows as a contestant and as a host. Her last fictional show was Sasural Genda Phool. In this, she played the role of Suhana Kashyap. Ragini was last seen on television as part of Comedy Nights Live.

