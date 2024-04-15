Kirron Kher shares WHY she's skipping 2024 Lok Sabha elections; recalls PM Modi reaching out to her for THIS reason

Kirron Kher is a beloved actress known for her bold personality and genuine laughter. She has entertained countless fans with her remarkable acting skills. Besides her successful film career, she's also made a mark in politics as a respected member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Winning in the last two Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh, Punjab, she's been a prominent figure. However, this year, the BJP's choice of Sanjay Tandon for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat surprised many. Kirron has now clarified that it's her decision to step back this time.

Kirron Kher reveals the reason for not running in the 2024 Lok Sabha election

In a chat with Times Now, Kirron Kher shared why she's not joining the upcoming elections. She clarified that she wasn't dropped as a candidate; rather, she herself chose not to run this time. Kher recently battled cancer and underwent treatment.

She said, "Two months ago, I met our party president JP Nadda and Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and requested that they let me sit out this time. When I fell ill… I had multiple myeloma… I had to be in Mumbai for about a year for my treatment. By the grace of God, I am completely fine now. But I missed out on that year in Chandigarh. And I don't want my party to suffer because of my absence."

She also expressed her eagerness to explore various other fields and pursue diverse interests. Kher mentioned her participation in India’s Got Talent this year and last year. She hopes to continue contributing to her party in the future.

PM Narendra Modi reached out to Kirron Kher

Kher also shared that PM Narendra Modi reached out to her when she fell ill. She said he was very kind and called her personally. He reassured her not to worry about anything and encouraged her to relax, especially since she was concerned about missing Parliament sessions. She had a good attendance record and actively participated in sessions prior to her illness. She also remembered the encouraging words from Amit Shah, acknowledging her efforts as a party worker in Chandigarh.

