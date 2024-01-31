Shreya Ghoshal top 10 songs that are timeless: Student of the Year's Radha to Singh Is Kinng's Teri Ore

Shreya Ghoshal stands as one of India's most prolific and beloved singers, captivating audiences with her melodious voice and remarkable versatility across multiple languages. Making her Bollywood playback singing debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas in 2002, Shreya has since then continued to mesmerize listeners with her soulful renditions, contributing numerous gems to the Hindi music industry through her work in various films and albums.

While her extensive discography is filled with exceptional compositions, here's a compilation of some of her finest songs, spanning across romantic and upbeat numbers, which undoubtedly deserve a spot on your playlist.

Top 10 Shreya Ghoshal songs that promise to capture your heart:

1. Samjhawan

Movie: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Music: Jawad Ahmed, Sharib-Toshi

Jawad Ahmed, Sharib-Toshi Lyrics: Ahmad Anees, Kumaar

Ahmad Anees, Kumaar Co-artist: Arijit Singh

Samjhawan, featured in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, stands out as one of the finest Shreya Ghoshal songs. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in their characters, Humpty and Kavya, the song beautifully encapsulates their enchanting chemistry. With Shreya's melodious vocals, the song effortlessly conveys the emotions - love, longing, and pain - experienced by the characters, making it a cherished romantic ballad adored by audiences.

2. Jhalla Wallah

Movie: Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade Music: Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi Lyrics: Kausar Munir

Jhalla Wallah is a lively and spirited song that exemplifies Shreya's versatility as a singer. Featured in the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Ishaqzaade, this upbeat number sees Gauahar Khan and Parineeti energetically dancing to its infectious beats. With its vibrant rhythm and catchy melody, Jhalla Wallah is an ideal choice for getting into the groove, especially at weddings, adding an extra dose of fun and entertainment to the celebrations.

3. Radha

Movie: Student of the year

Student of the year Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal-Shekhar Lyrics: Anvita Dutt

Anvita Dutt Co-artist: Udit Narayan, Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani

In the movie Student of the Year, the song Radha is portrayed as a colorful and extravagant dance number, featuring the lead actors Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan, alongside a cast of ensemble dancers. With its choreography and visually stunning sets, the song exudes charm and liveliness. Shreya Ghoshal's vocals in Radha perfectly capture the youthful energy and the joyous celebration of love and friendship depicted in the song.

4. Chikni Chameli

Movie: Agneepath

Agneepath Music: Ajay-Atul

Ajay-Atul Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Earning a well-deserved spot on the Shreya Ghoshal best songs list, Chikni Chameli stands out as a sensational item number from the movie Agneepath. Renowned for its high energy, catchy beats, and captivating choreography, the song features Katrina Kaif in a scintillating avatar, demonstrating her exceptional dance prowess. Shreya infuses Chikni Chameli with a distinctive charm, blending sensuality and power in her vocals, thereby elevating the song to unforgettable heights.

5. Bahara

Movie: I Hate Luv Storys

I Hate Luv Storys Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal-Shekhar Lyrics: Kumaar

Kumaar Co-artist: Sona Mohapatra

Bahara is a soulful and mellifluous song from the movie I Hate Luv Storys, capturing the essence of love's beauty. Serving as a backdrop to the burgeoning romance between the lead characters portrayed by Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor, the song evokes a sense of serenity and tenderness. Its visuals feature picturesque locations and intimate moments between the characters, enriching the song's emotional depth.

6. Teri Ore

Movie: Singh Is Kinng

Singh Is Kinng Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Mayur Puri

Mayur Puri Co-artist: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Set against a breathtaking backdrop, Teri Ore from Singh Is Kinng beautifully showcases the dreamy chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. With its heartfelt melody and touching lyrics, the song serves as a poignant expression of deep love and unwavering devotion. Its timeless appeal continues to resonate with audiences, making it one of Shreya Ghoshal’s top 10 songs.

7. Dhoom Taana

Movie: Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om Music: Vishal-Shekhar

Vishal-Shekhar Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Co-artist: Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Dhoom Taana from Om Shanti Om is depicted as a spectacular song-and-dance sequence, showcasing the lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, alongside a vast ensemble of dancers. Renowned for its infectious tune, vibrant beats, and retro-style composition, the song evokes nostalgia for classic Bollywood music.

8. Yeh Ishq Hai

Movie: Jab We Met

Jab We Met Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Yeh Ishq Hai from Jab We Met marks a pivotal moment in the love story between the main characters, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. With its breathtaking visuals and lively beats, this romantic track is a celebration of the complexities of love and is renowned as one of the top Shreya Ghoshal songs.

9. Mere Dholna

Movie: Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Sameer

Sameer Co-artist: M.G. Sreekumar

Mere Dholna stands as a timeless and hauntingly beautiful song from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Shreya's ethereal vocals flawlessly complement Vidya Balan’s captivating dance on the classical melody, which successfully evokes a sense of longing and romance.

10. Agar Tum Mil Jao

Movie: Zeher

Zeher Music: Anu Malik, Roop Kumar Rathod

Anu Malik, Roop Kumar Rathod Lyrics: Sayeed Quadri

The song Agar Tum Mil Jao from the movie Zeher is known for its emotional depth and melodious composition. Featuring Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, and Shamita Shetty, Shreya Ghoshal adds to the song a touch of vulnerability and sensitivity, resonating deeply with listeners.

