Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: Shilpa Shetty, Disha Patani, Preity Zinta, others extend warm wishes to Animal star

Bobby Deol received heaps of praise for his performance in last year's action crime film Animal. Recently, the actor celebrated his birthday as he turned a year older. On this special occasion, several celebrities like Preity Zinta, Disha Patani, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, took to social media to extend wishes for him.

Celebs wish Bobby Deol a happy birthday

January 27th marks the 55th birthday of Bobby Deol. His close friend and Housefull 4 co-star Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram story to express warm wishes for him. He shared a collage of his selfies with Bobby and in one of them, the Animal actor is seen kissing Riteish on his cheek. Riteish wrote: "Dearest Darling @iambobbydeol have a stupendous birthday my friend - May gods shower love, success, and great health on you and the entire family."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to her Instagram story to wish him. She shared a picture of him and wrote: "My dearest 'LORD' Bobby, here's to a fantastic year, love, success, and all in abundance because you truly deserve it."

Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture with Bobby Deol to wish him on his special day. She wrote: "Happy Birthday my darling @iambobbydeol Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, sexiness, good health, success and fun times. I always wanna see you happy my most loved and cherished friend See you soon, till then keep rocking n shocking everyone around you #HappyBirthday #LordBobby #Friendsforever #Ting"

Bobby took to the comment section and thanked her. He wrote, "Thanks so much my Preetam singh: (multiple emojis).

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol shared a picture with Bobby. In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday my dearest @iambobbydeol chacha Love you to the moon! #HappyBirthday #bobbydeol #coolestman"

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with her Animal co-star to wish him a happy birthday. She wrote: "@iambobbbydeol sir I wish you the happiest birthday Love always."

Disha Patani shared Bobby's first look from his upcoming Tamil film Kanguva. In the caption she wrote: "You look unbelievable can't wait for you set fire on the screen. Happiest b'day @iambobbydeol."

Bobby Deol celebrates birthday with paps

Bobby Deol celebrated his birthday with the paps. The Animal actor was seen thanking and smiling at the camera people as he celebrated his big day. In another video, the paps can be seen calling him 'Lord Bobby' as he was bestowed with a massive flower-made garland.

Bobby Deol's work front

Bobby was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action crime film Animal. In it, he plays the role of a menacing villain named Abrar. His performance met with mostly positive critical and audience response. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Saloni Batra, Tripti Dimrii, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra among others. Upon release, Animal turned out to be a massive commercial success.

He will be next seen in the Tamil film Kanguva where he will portray the role of Udhiran. Directed by Siva, the film stars Suriya and Disha Patani in the lead roles. It is slated to be released theatrically sometime in 2024. Apart from that, he is also doing two Telugu films: Hari Hara Veera Mallu and NBK109.

