Happy Birthday Jackie Shroff: Tiger Shroff showers love on ‘best dad’; Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn wish ‘sabka Bhidu’

The original 'Hero' of Bollywood, Jackie Shroff has turned a year older. The Devdas actor is celebrating his 67th birthday today, and wishes have been pouring in on social media from all corners. To make his day extra-special, his son Tiger Shroff penned a lovely wish for him on Instagram. Not just that, his friends and colleagues from the film fraternity such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and others also showered love on ‘bhidu’ on his birthday.

Tiger Shroff calls dad Jackie Shroff ‘best human’ in birthday post for him

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram stories on Thursday morning to share the cover of an old magazine. It features Jackie Shroff holding his two children- son Tiger, and daughter Krishna Shroff. Tiger expressed his love for his father in the caption, and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best human and best dad love you so much (red heart emoji) @apnabhidu.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn wish Jackie Shroff on his birthday

Meanwhile, Kareena aptly called Jackie Shroff the ‘coolest legend’, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest legend ever (heart emoji) @apnabhidu)." Ajay Devgn shared a picture of Jackie Shroff with a plant, and wrote, "Tera mera aur sabka Bhidu, Happy Birthday! P.S. Will celebrate the occasion of your birthday by planting a tree.'

Ramesh Taurani shared a picture with Jackie Shroff from a wedding, and wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @apnabhidu have a great day and a blessed year." Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff also wished her father by posting a major throwback picture which also features Tiger. Check out their wishes for Jackie Shroff below!

Ayesha Shroff’s post on Jackie Shroff’s birthday

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff posted a series of pictures on Instagram on his birthday. A few of them are throwback pictures featuring her, Jackie, Tiger Shroff, and Krishna, while others are recent clicks. She wrote, “How does one try to put into words or pictures a lifetime of memories, and the essence of a man happy birthday to the coolest, the kindest, best father, best son, best friend @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.” Take a look at the post below!

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in the comedy drama film Mast Mein Rehne Ka, co-starring Neena Gupta. The film was released on Prime Video, on 8th December, 2023.

