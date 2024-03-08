Did Alia Bhatt’s ‘little woman’ Raha make a heart for her mother on International Women’s Day? See PIC

Alia Bhatt welcomed her daughter, Raha Kapoor, into the world in November 2022 and has since been embracing the journey of parenthood with joy. She and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, shared Raha's face with the public last Christmas, and Alia recently made a face reveal of her daughter on Instagram. Today, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, it appears that the actress has been gifted a heart by her little munchkin.

Alia Bhatt shares gift from her ‘little woman’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day

Today, March 8th, marked International Women’s Day, a joyous celebration honoring the remarkable women worldwide. Renowned Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt, known for her significant contributions to Indian cinema and now gaining recognition on the global stage, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message on this special occasion.

Alia shared an image of her hand delicately clutching a stitched red heart. In her caption, she tenderly expressed, “my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you..” It appears Alia is referring to her daughter, Raha Kapoor, in her endearing mention.

She went on to extend her warm wishes, saying, “Happy woman’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!”

Recently, Alia, accompanied by her daughter Raha, husband Ranbir Kapoor, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, visited Jamnagar, Gujarat, to partake in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A touching video capturing the cute interaction between the soon-to-be groom and Alia's child went viral across the internet, spreading warmth and joy.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next cinematic adventure in the prison-break action thriller Jigra, helmed by director Vasan Bala. Joining her in this exhilarating ride is Vedang Raina. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's very own Eternal Sunshine Productions, this highly anticipated movie is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

Furthermore, Alia is set to dazzle audiences alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the film Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Adding to her impressive roster, she will also be headlining a solo project within the YRF spy universe.

