Has Ranbir Kapoor started prepping for Ramayana? Pic from actor’s intense training session goes VIRAL

Fresh off the success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for his next venture, the highly anticipated epic Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, details about this ambitious project continue to surface, with reports suggesting that Ranbir will portray the character of Lord Ram. Recently, a viral picture of Ranbir during an intense training session indicated that he has commenced preparation for the role, further fueling excitement among fans.

Ranbir Kapoor preps hard for his role in Ramayana

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor's fitness trainer took to Instagram to share a picture of the actor from his rigorous training session in the gym. In the photo, Ranbir is depicted in gym attire, executing a headstand with remarkable dedication and focus.

In the caption accompanying the post, the trainer wrote, “#ranbirkapoor First Headstand (muscle emoji) #headstand #ramayan #newskill #trainingwithnam #prep.” The inclusion of these hashtags suggests that the training regimen is in preparation for the upcoming movie Ramayana.

Have a look!

Fans expressed their excitement and admiration through comments on the post, with remarks such as, "Always inspiring," and "Ideal silver screen lord Ram in its making." They swiftly shared the picture across various social media platforms, including X (Twitter), where they fervently showcased their enthusiasm for the commencement of the film's preparation.

Advertisement

About Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana’s official announcement

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Nitesh Tiwari and the team behind "Ramayana" are planning to officially announce the epic tale in April. According to a source close to the development, “Ramayana will be announced on April 17, 2024 – on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.”

The source further elaborated, stating, “There is no better date than Ram Navami to make an official announcement on the cast, crew, and release plans for Ramayana. It’s the most ambitious film of Indian cinema and the team is making all the efforts to bring it to the spectacle in the most authentic manner. The team has spent over 5 years in pre-production to get the script and visuals in place, and it’s now the time to execute all that was planned."

It has been reported that Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash will portray Ravana in the film. The makers are aiming for a Diwali 2025 release.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal reflects on Sam Bahadur’s box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; ‘Always knew it was a Test match’