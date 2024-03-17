Vicky Kaushal reflects on Sam Bahadur’s box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; ‘Always knew it was a Test match’

Vicky Kaushal received widespread acclaim for his remarkable portrayal of India’s first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the 2023 film Sam Bahadur. Premiering on December 1, the movie encountered competition at the box office with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer crime thriller, Animal. Reflecting on this clash, Vicky shared insights into his film's performance, likening the situation to a test match.

Vicky Kaushal discusses Sam Bahadur’s box office performance after clashing with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

In a recent interview with The Week Magazine, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about his film Sam Bahadur, which clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office, and whether it met his expectations. In response, Vicky articulated, “With Sam, we always knew it was a Test match; we knew it was not the quintessential masala film that Animal was―it had the shock value and one knew it would create waves at the box office.”

He elaborated that they were aware of the necessity for time and word-of-mouth promotion for Sam Bahadur to resonate with audiences. According to Vicky, its success depended on people's connection with the story, regardless of its release timing.

Regarding the response, Vicky observed a gradual increase in discussions surrounding the film as weeks passed. He expressed delight in witnessing the movie’s screenings continuing into January, indicating sustained interest and engagement from audiences, which brought him immense joy.

More about Sam Bahadur and Animal

The biographical war drama Sam Bahadur featured Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, with Sanya Malhotra portraying Sam Manekshaw’s wife, Silloo Manekshaw, and Fatima Sana Shaikh embodying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

On the other hand, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, delved into the tumultuous relationship between a father and a son. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, the star-studded cast included Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and more.

Interestingly, Vicky and Ranbir are slated to join forces for an upcoming project, Love & War, under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Adding to the anticipation, the film will also star Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role.

