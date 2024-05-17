QUIZ: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani to Salman Khan, can you guess real names of your favorite celebs?

It’s not easy to be a star, and that too in Bollywood. One aims to stand different with their work and deliver their best in whatever they do. In order to succeed in this competitive world, several opt for a different stage name. Some change it following astrologists' or numerologists’ suggestions, while others do so to avoid confusion with an already established name in the industry.

We’ve seen in the past how Mahjabeen Bano became a timeless beauty with the name Meena Kumari, Bhanurekha Gemini Ganesan with Rekha, Reema Lamba changed her name to Mallika Sherawat, Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan became Sridevi and Ritu Chaudhury changed her name to Mahima Chaudhary. Well, are we already giving away too much? Fret not, because here we’re back with another quiz to test your knowledge.

All you’ve to do is just guess the real names of these Bollywood celebs, who already enjoy a massive fan following.

Quiz starts in 3...2...1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

