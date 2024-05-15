EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman expresses wish to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi; hints at Movers & Shakers 2

Shekhar Suman, who has been receiving love and attention for his key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where he discussed various topics.

During the interview, Shekhar hinted at the possibility of the second season of his popular talk show Movers & Shakers. While discussing it, he expressed his wish to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'PM Narendra Modi is the man I would like to study'

Shekhar Suman's popular chat show Movers & Shakers began airing in 1997 and ran till 2001. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Heeramandi actor nodded with a sign of yes when the interviewer said that there was news of the Movers & Shakers' second season coming up.

When asked to share one person on his wish list for an interview, Shekhar named our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor said, "Modi Shahab ko mujhe interview karna hai, 200% percent. Mujhe unko karna, mein milunga, meine kaha aapko zarur mujhe interview karna hai aur mujhe bohot alag tarike se unko interview karna hai."

He also stated that the interview would be both of their memorable ones. "I'm sorry to sound a little hottie, but it would be his one of the best interviews. As a person, he has so many layers and so many sides to him and his entire journey, criticism that he has taken, logo ne latara hai, pratarit kiya hai, but still, he did not give up and went forward. This is not an easy task. Yeh kisiko criticise kar dena toh bohot aasan hai. Ek akela insaan pure opposition ko jhelte hue, criticism ko jhetle hue, 150 crore logo k alag alag soch, zarurato ko sambhalte hue aage barna asaan nehi hai," Shekhar said.

Continuing his praise for PM Narendra Modi, Suman added that he is the man the actor would like to study while talking to him.

Apart from this, Shekhar Suman also talked about being a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's world, the intimate scene in the series, and also shared insights about the struggles of his son Adhyayan Suman and many more.

