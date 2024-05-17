Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television. The show's first promo featured Bollywood veteran Rekha teasing the story of the show. Over the course of the show, until now, Rekha has time and again shot for different promos. Even when the show took a generation leap, the Khoobsurat actress shot for a promo introducing Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora as the leads. And now, as the show is set for yet another major leap, Rekha is said to shoot a new promo, introducing the new chapter.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Karanvir Bohra who is all set to enter the show, post leap, and asked him about Rekha shooting for the promo and the Naagin actor shared his excitement on the same.

Karanvir Bohra on Rekha shooting for the promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Talking about the gorgeous Rekha coming onboard for the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo yet again, Karanvir Bohra said, "I am really happy and excited to know that Rekha Ji will be shooting a promo for the show."

He continued, "When she had shot for the first two promos of the show I was mesmerized by her, and I was curious to know about the show for which Rekha Ji shot and I happened to catch a few episodes of the show."

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

Karanvir Bohra said, "I loved her in the previous promos and I'm sure everybody is her fan. I am so happy that Rekha Ji is promoting the show again. It would add so much value to the show. I hope I can give my best. I am nervous and excited at the same time."

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started off with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. After the generation leap, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh were roped in for the show.

