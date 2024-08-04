Heeramandi: Aditi Rao Hydari recalls performing her first mujra; says ‘costume was heavy and my brain was not taking in anymore’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought an impressive star cast together for his debut OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Among them was actress Aditi Rao Hydari who was highly lauded for her portrayal of Bibbojaan in the series. While the audience went gaga over her captivating walk, her powerful and impactful performance made an impact in the minds of the audience.

But shooting for her challenging role wasn’t a cakewalk as it seems. The actress had to go through a lot to finally ace her first mujra in the movie. Aditi Rao Hydari was at the Achievers Dialogues 2024 event held at Presidency University in Bengaluru wherein she spoke about her character in Heeramandi.

She also advised young minds to follow their hearts and never stop trying to achieve their dreams. Giving an example of herself from the sets of the period drama, the actress expressed how the filmmaker reprimanded her while shooting for a particular scene.

She told Bollywood Hungama, “That happened during the shooting of the first mujra.” Aditi added that they started shooting for the TV series with her first mujra song, Saiyaan Hatto Jaao. At that time, she had just recovered from COVID-19.

“By the end of the first day, the costume was heavy and my brain was not taking in anymore,” she revealed adding that she could see what SLB was instructing her and could understand it too. However, “the firing wasn’t happening.”

Speaking more about the challenges she faced, the Padmaavat actress added that she knew whatever he was saying was making complete sense. But she was getting disappointed in herself because she knew the director wasn’t getting what he wanted. But thankfully, just before they wrapped, they got exactly what was needed. “My thing here was that he believed so much in us so I never wanted to see him disappointed,” Rao divulged.

For the unversed, the Netflix TV show also features actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and many others. It showcases the life and struggles of the courtesans in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore and their contribution to the Indian independence movement.

