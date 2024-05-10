Heeramandi, a Netflix project by legendary Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been receiving a lot of praise. Along with Bollywood veterans, the web show had many other supporting characters who made the project a must-watch.

The project featured Jayati Bhatia as Phatto, Mallikajaan's (Manisha Koirala) maid. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhatia mentioned how she was unsure about her placement in the project and recalled motivational words of Bollywood's popular actor turned producer Jeetendra.

Jayati Bhatia on the teaser of Heeramandi

Pinkvilla asked Jayati about the fan love she's been getting for her character in Heeramandi. The actress said, "It was unexpected, to begin with. The teasers didn't have a lot of my glimpses and thus I was unsure about my placement in the movie. Shooting vise, I knew that it was a prominent character. However, you never know about the final product after the editing and post-production."

She added, "My fans and family were excited to watch me in the show but after the teaser, I was a bit apprehensive. However, I heaved a sigh of relief when I saw the first two episodes as Phatto was quite visible."

Take a look at Jayati Bhatia's glimpses from Heeramandi:

Jayati remembers Jeetendra's words

After feeling relieved watching the series and a decent screen space for Phatto, Jayati mentioned that her faith in Bollywood actor Jeetendra's words was re-instilled.

She said, "Around 28 years ago, I was working with Jeetendra jee and Ekta Kapoor's show Ittehas. Seeing my performance in the show, Jeetu jee blessed me and said 'Ishq, Mushq aur Talent, chupaye nahi chupta' (Love, fragrance and talent, can never remain hidden) and this line held so much truth and importance. His words were ringing in my ears when I saw the project and experienced the love of the viewers."

Jayati Bhatia on love from fans

The Sasural Simar Ka actress added, "Since I wasn't sure about my placement in the project, I didn't have a lot of expectations about feedback, and the love that I'm receiving now is a form of blessing and a pleasant surprise. Even my co-stars from the TV industry are liking the show and tagging me in their favorite scenes. I am loving response and I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

Jayati Bhatia on working with Manisha Koirala

In the interview, Jayati also shared her experience of working with Manisha Koirala in Heeramandi. She stated that even though they are contemporaries, Koirala has been at the forefront and has worked with the who's who of the entertainment industry. Bhatia shared her admiration for Manisha and stated that she is quite inspired by her and looks up to her.

During the filming of the project, she made a point of observing her mannerisms and personality. She couldn't help but notice that Koirala never faltered in portraying her character and remained fully immersed in her role.

The actress from Sasural Genda Phool expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work closely with someone as accomplished as Koirala. She acknowledged Koirala's immense success, award-winning performances, triumph over cancer, and overall beautiful nature.

Heermandi also stars actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Shruti Sharma, Indresh Malik, Jason Shah, and Richa Chadha among others.

