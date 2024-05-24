Heeramandi's Taha Shah reveals Sharmin Segal was very happy at success party; says she is 'strong person'

Taha Shah Badussha is currently on cloud nine after the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial, Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar. His portrayal of Tajdar Baloch received immense love and appreciation from all quarters. Following his show’s success, the actor went on to turn heads at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Meanwhile, Taha’s co-star Sharmin Segal who played Alamzeb, his love interest in the show, received significant criticism for her acting in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. In a recent interview, Taha recalled meeting her and revealed how she has been dealing with all the flak pretty well.

Taha Shah Badussha reveals meeting Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal at the success party

During the latest chit-chat with Hindustan Times, Taha Shah Badussha once again addressed the social media trolling his Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal has been subjected to. Reflecting on the same, the actor talked about meeting her at the success party and how she looked happy. Calling her a ‘strong person’, Badussha opined that he saw the actress giving her best and one ‘can’t really demand more’.

He said, "I spoke to her at the success party and she was very happy. Sharmin is a very strong person, and she knows exactly what she is doing. She will get through this. There are so many people have also liked her performance. Whenever I have worked with her, I have seen her give her best. You can't really demand more from a person."

Additionally, he remained tight-lipped on the audience’s perception of Sharmin, stating that one has no control over it. “I have been on the other side as well when the audience didn’t accept me, but now I have been accepted, so it’s a journey. It’s a phase that many people have to go through,” he further added.

When Taha Shah Badussha defended Sharmin Segal's performance

It is worth mentioning that earlier in an interview with Zoom, Taha defended his co-star, stating that one can’t compare relatively newer Sharmin with the likes of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, or even Aditi Rao Hydari who have more experience than her.

"Manisha, ma'am, has been there for ages. She has worked with the best of the best directors and best of the best actors. So, people learn over time. I’m sure if the audience found fault in her, she would do better. I know she wants to learn,” said Taha.

