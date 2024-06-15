EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan says Heyy Babyy is his only movie he lets his kids watch, wants them to see THIS Kareena Kapoor film next

Fardeen Khan is currently savoring the success of his series Heeramandi, marking his highly anticipated comeback in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic production. Before this return, Khan earned acclaim for roles in several films, notably his performance in Heyy Babyy.

In a recent conversation with us, Khan disclosed that he has exclusively allowed his children to watch Heyy Babyy and mentioned he plans to watch one of his films featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan next. Curious about which movie? Keep reading to find out!

Fardeen Khan reveals he only let his kids see Heyy Babyy

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla Podcast, Fardeen was asked if he has shown any of his work or movies to his kids. To which he laughed and said, "We watched Heyy Babyy together; it's the only film I've let them see so far, and yes, they enjoyed it. I want them to watch Khushi next. The only problem is that they don't understand the language as they don't live in this country."

For those unaware, Fardeen and Kareena starred in Khushi, a romantic musical film released in 2003. The movie portrays the duo in a love-hate relationship.

Have a look at the full podcast here:

Fardeen Khan on his much-awaited comeback and trolling

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen Khan revealed that he had maintained a 'thick-skinned' approach in response to online trolling he faced after photos of his weight gain went viral before making a comeback with Heeramandi. Reflecting on that challenging time, Fardeen recalled, "It was a revelation of sorts. It was like, 'Wow, it can go to this extent'. Of course, it was tough."

Speaking about his experience in the entertainment industry, he said that this business teaches us resilience. Sometimes, one has to endure criticism. However, one also has to question how much they have prioritized others' opinions for their own validation.

Fardeen Khan on the work front

On the professional front, Fardeen Khan was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The ensemble cast included Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Up next, Fardeen will star alongside Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein. The film boasts a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Khel Khel Mein is slated to release in theaters on August 15, 2024. Apart from that he also has Housefull 5 in his kitty.

