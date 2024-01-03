Hema Malini remembers mother on her birth anniversary: 'I owe her everything I am today'

Hema Malini is one of the most iconic actresses Bollywood has ever seen. The 'dream girl', as she is often called, enjoyed a successful career in showbiz before venturing into politics. She also has a very active social media presence where she stays in touch with her fans. Recently, Hema shared a throwback post on her mother's birth anniversary.

Hema Malini remembers her mother

Today, on January 3rd, Hema Malini took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback post which is a compilation of several pictures of her with her mother Jaya Chakravarty. The Sholay actress wrote in the caption, "Today is so special for me! It is my darling mother’s janam din-a day I celebrate every year ever since she left me I introspect so much on this day,recalling how much she has contributed to my life & career & how I owe her everything I am today Thank you Amma My love always #mother #motherlove #birthday"

The video has a montage of several black-and-white pictures of Hema and her mother Jaya. Through the caption, the actress-turned-politician expressed her love for her mother. Taking to the comment section, Hema's daughter Esha Deol dropped a heart and a folded hands emoji.

Check out her post!

More about Hema Malini

Hema Malini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil language film Idhu Sathiyam. She then went on to star in several successful Bollywood films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sanyasi, Dharmatma Pratigya, Trishul and Naya Zamana among others.

In 1992, she produced and directed Dil Aashna Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti. In the late 1990s, she took a break from acting and returned with the 2003 film Baghban. Apart from acting, Hema is also a successful politician. She was a Rajya Sabha MP between 2003 and 2009. In both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she won from the Mathura constituency.

