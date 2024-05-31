10 best Jeetendra movies that are ‘Tohfa’ to cinephiles

In every decade of his career since his debut as a lead actor in the 1964 film Geet Gaya Patharon Ne alongside Rajshree, the veteran Indian actor has been part of movies that have today become classics. As we explore more about his impressive filmography, enjoy these 10 best Jeetendra movies that are proof of his strong acting skills.

Take a look at the 10 best Jeetendra movies of all time:

1. Farz Aur Kanoon

Cast: Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Rati Agnihotri

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: 1982

Release year: Action/Drama

Where to watch: Sony Liv

The 1980s was the era when he peaked in his career and delivered some superhits like Farz Aur Kanoon. Jeetendra and Hema Malini as a duo were loved and so was his pairing with Sridevi. This movie is the remake of K. Raghavendra Rao’s Telugu movie Kondaveeti Simham.

2. The Burning Train

Cast: Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Vinod Mehra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Danny Denzongpa, Navin Nischol, Simi Garewal

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Release year: 1980

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Prime Video

The Burning Train is one of the hit Jeetendra old movies that should be on the bucket list of every cinema lover. It showcases how a group of passengers risk their lives to safeguard the lives of others onboard a train that catches fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai. The film is widely regarded as a cult classic. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Judaai

Cast: Jeetendra, Rekha

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 1980

Where to watch: Prime Video

This Jeetendra and Rekha movie was part of the three back-to-back hits of his career that established the senior actor as the star of the Indian film industry. Judaai stands to be one of the most-watched films of his time.

4. Humjoli

Cast: Jeetendra, Leena Chandavarkar, and Mehmood

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Release year: 1970

Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5

Next up on Jeetendra's movie list is Humjoli. Directed by T. R. Ramanna, Humjoli is a remake of the Tamil film Panakkara Kudumbam. The movie is also popular for its trending tracks, like Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Sham, composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

5. Samraat

Cast: Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, and Amjad Khan

IMDB Rating: 6.0/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Release year: 1982

Where to watch: YouTube

Five iconic stars of the era came together in Mohan Segal’s Samraat. Two friends are hired by a woman to unearth the reality of her dad’s arrest. While one of them falls in love and tries to help the lady, the other one tries to convince his pal to secure their future by keeping the illegal gold bars. One of the best Jeetendra and Dharmendra movies that shouldn’t be missed.

6. Aasoo Bane Angaarey

Cast: Jeetendra, Madhuri Dixit, and Deepak Tijori

IMDB Rating: 3.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Thriller

Release year: 1993

Where to watch: MX Player

Jeetendra and Madhuri Dixit’s pairing in Aasoo Bane Angaarey was refreshing and captivating. Madhuri Dixit played a double role as both mother and daughter and her performance was appreciated by the audience, while Jeetendra as Ravi Verma stole the show.

Advertisement

7. Udhaar Ki Zindagi

Cast: Jeetendra, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Kajol

IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 1994

Where to watch: YouTube

After her debut with Bekhudi, Udhaar Ki Zindagi is her first author-backed role that brought her critical acclaim. In the remake of the 1991 Telugu movie Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu, Jeetendra plays the role of an authoritative man, Seetaram.

8. Himmatwala

Cast: Jeetendra, Sridevi

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Release year: 1983

Where to watch: YouTube

The best Jeetendra movies can’t be complete without the mention of the film Himmatwala. A remake of the Telugu film Ooruki Monagadu proved to be a breakthrough for Sridevi in Bollywood and launched her to stardom. Apart from being a giant commercial success, songs like Naino Mein Sapna and Taki O Taki were and are still a rage among Jeetendra fans. This is a Jeetendra and Sridevi movie that never fails to impress.

9. Khudgarz

Cast: Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda, Bhanupriya, Amrita Singh and Neelam Kothari

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 1987

Where to watch: Zee5

Rakesh Roshan broke box office records with his silver jubilee-hit film Khudgarz. Based on Jeffrey Archer's 1979 novel Kane and Abel, the film became so popular that it was later made in multiple Indian languages.

10. Judge Mujrim

Cast: Jeetendra, Sunil Shetty, and Ashwini Bhave

IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Release year: 1997

Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Jagdish A Sharma, Judge Mujrim is a twisted tale about a judge and the accused falsely put behind bars in a murder case. In it, a famous judge witnesses a murder in broad daylight and puts his sweat and blood into putting the killer behind bars and getting adequate punishment. But he later discovers he has seen the wrong person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeetendra was and continues to be a veteran star who has added to the rich history of the Indian film industry. Some of his best Jeetendra movies are Meri Aawaz Suno, Waris, Maang Bharo Sajana, Jeeo Aur Jeene Do, Dharam Kanta, Badle Ki Aag, and more. Do you have anything to add to this list? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 9 best Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna movies that are pure gems