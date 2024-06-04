10 best Shatrughan Sinha movies that made him ‘Betaaj Badshah’

Shatrughan Sinha is an actor who has been rewarded for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. In the years that he has been working in the entertainment industry, the star has been part of nearly 200 movies. Some of Shatrughan Sinha movies have also become a classic.

As we take a look at his impressive filmography, we explore the movies that brought him fame and accolades.

Take a look at the 10 best Shatrughan Sinha movies of all time:

1. Bombay to Goa

Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan, Aruna Irani, Nazir Hussain, Mehmood, Anwar Ali

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Release year: 1972

In Bombay to Goa, Shatrughan Sinha plays a villain who gets after the life of a woman who saw him murdering his partner. He eventually manages to locate her and gets one of his armed henchmen on the bus she is traveling from Bombay to Goa.

Then arrives her admirer and bodyguard who protects her. This is one of the popular Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha movies. Cinephiles can watch the movie on Prime Video.

2. Heera

Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Sunil Dutt, Asha Parekh, Farida Jalal, Helen, Mukri, Tun Tun

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Release year: 1973

Heera revolves around a small-town boy who falls in love with the daughter of a rich moneylender. Both of them decided to get married.

However, before they can start to live their life together, the hero is wrongly accused in a murder case. He eventually succeeds in clearing his name. The film was one of the top-grossers of 1973.

3. Kalicharan

Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Premnath, Ajit, Madan Puri, Danny Denzongpa

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Release year: 1976

Kalicharan was a box office hit helmed by Subhash Ghai in his directorial debut. The story revolves around a cop who goes undercover to catch a wealthy and reputable person who is suspected to be involved in criminal activities. The feature film was so popular that it was later remade in several other Indian languages.

4. Shaan

Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee Gulzar, Parveen Babi, Bindiya Goswami, Johnny Walker, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Release year: 1980

R. D. Burman composed the soundtracks of Shaan. Some songs like Shaan Se (Pyaar Karne Waale) and Doston Se Pyar Kiya are often heard on radio and TV channels even today. The Shashi Kapoor Shatrughan Sinha movie was the most expensive Indian film of its time. The villainous character Shakaal proved to be a turning point in Kulbhushan Kharbanda’s career. The film can be enjoyed on Prime Video.

5. Naram Garam

Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Amol Palekar, Swaroop Sampat, Utpal Dutt, A. K. Hangal

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Release year: 1981

Next up in this list of best Shatrughan Sinha movies is Naram Garam in which the senior actor plays the role of Kali Shankar Bajpai AKA Babua who tries to prevent his superiors and employers from marrying his sweetheart.

Apart from acting, Sinha also sang the song Ek Baat Suni Hai Chacha Ji, Batlanewali Hai with singer Sushma Shrestha, composed by R. D. Burman. The movie can be watched on Prime Video and Sony Liv.

6. Taqdeer

Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Zeenat Aman

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Release year: 1983

This Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha movie did impressive business at the box office. Taqdeer is about a wealthy father who trusts one of his sons with the secret location of his family wealth. Sinha plays the role of hoodlum Shiva in the film.

7. Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se

Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Shekhar Suman, Farah Naaz, Sonam, Gulshan Grover

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Release year: 1994

Among the many Shatrughan Sinha movies, Insaaf Apne Lahoo Se is a popular one narrating the story of Devilal, played by Sinha, who leaves his mother for her welfare.

However, when he returns, he joins hands with his step-brother Raju (Sanjay Dutt) and tries to take revenge on their father. The film can be watched on Prime Video.

8. Rakta Charitra

Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Sudeep, Radhika Apte, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Abhimanyu Singh, Sushant Singh

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Release year: 2010

In this film based on the life of Indian politician Paritala Ravindra, Shatrughan Sinha is seen as Konda Shivaji Rao (inspired by NTR). His impactful performance was highly praised by audience and critics alike. Rakta Charitra is available on Prime Video.

9. Aan: Men at Work

Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Irrfan Khan, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Rahul Dev, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Preeti Jhangiani, Ravi Kishan

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Release year: 2004

Shatrughan Sinha as Senior Inspector Vikram Singh is a part of the team that fights against corrupted politicians and mafia rule in Mumbai city. Aan: Men at Work is available on Jio Cinema and Prime Video.

10. Khilona

Cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjeev Kumar, Mumtaz, Jeetendra

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Release year: 1970

Khilona is a Shatrughan Sinha and Jeetendra movie which was a super hit at the box office. Directed by Chander Vohra, the film was a remake of the Telugu film Punarjanma.

Shatrughan Sinha’s first movie was Pyar Hi Pyar in which he played a supporting character. Hence, Sajan is considered his debut Hindi film.

Did you enjoy this Shatrughan Sinha movie list?

