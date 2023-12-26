Inside Esha Deol's Christmas with Dharmendra-Hema Malini, Ahana; Sunny Deol dances to Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu

The global festival of Christmas is celebrated on December 25 with much enthusiasm. While the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations, our Bollywood celebs also come together to relish the Yuletide.

Recently, Esha Deol also took to her Instagram handle and shared endearing pictures from her Christmas celebrations at home with parents Hema Malini and Dharmendra and sister Ahana.

Esha Deol and Dharmendra wear cute Santa caps during Christmas celebrations with Hema Malini and Ahana

A while back, Esha Deol took to her Instagram story and posted an endearing picture as she offered a peek into her Christmas celebrations. In the picture shared, the actress is seen celebrating the Christmastide with her parents- Hema Malini and Dharmendra, and sister Ahana Deol Vohra.

The father-daughter duo can be seen donning adorable Deol Santa caps. She tagged everyone in the story, followed by a red heart and a Nazar amulet emoji.

Take a look:

In addition to this, the doting daughter, Esha also posted a couple of pictures with her father Dharmendra. In the first picture, she can be seen hugging the legendary actor from behind and beaming a wide smile for the camera. Further, the next picture features the father-daughter duo striking a sweet smile for the camera.

“Merry Christmas (accompanied by Christmas trees, red-heart, Santa Claus, and nazar amulet emoji)

Take a look:

Sunny Deol dances to Bobby Deol's viral song Jamal Kudu from Animal

On the other hand, Sunny Deol also took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable video exuding his love for teddy bears. In the video shared by the actor, he can be seen dancing to his brother Bobby Deol’s viral song from the film, Animal, Jamal Kudu. The video perfectly captures the festive vibes and shows the actor in a completely different light, expressing his ultimate love for teddy bears.

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that earlier during his appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, the actor had opened up about his love for soft toys and revealed himself to have a ‘teddy bear festish’. During the discussion, it was Bobby who spilled the beans on the actor having a huge collection of stuffed toys.

Reflecting on the same, the actor shared, “I just find them very cuddly and cute. I always keep a small teddy bear in the car and sometimes carry one in my pocket. Wherever I see something cute and nice, I buy them.”

