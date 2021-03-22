Hichki turns 3: Dialogues from Rani Mukerji starrer that will encourage you to be the best version of yourself

As Rani Mukerji’s 2018 film Hichki completes three years of its release today, here are some of the best dialogues from the Siddharth P Malhotra directorial. Take a look:

There are a few films that manage to leave an indelible mark on the minds of the audience and are cherished for their hard-hitting storyline. One such film is Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki that was released on 23 March 2018. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film was an adaptation of Brad Cohen's 2005 autobiography Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had. Siddharth P. Malhotra’s directorial saw Rani in the role of an aspiring teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome.

Having won several accolades, Hichki depicted the story of a teacher suffering from Tourette's syndrome, rising above her disability to help her students take a step towards their goals. But there were several hiccups - hichki - on the way. Her disability was joked about, her students were reluctant to let her in, but ultimately, she manages to take a group of underdogs to victory. And it is this feel-good story of 'little underdogs' that worked with the audience. To note, 13 years later Rani picked up a physically challenging role in Hichki after Black. Hichki also marked Mukerji's first film after a four-year hiatus she took to focus on her family.

Hichki was also a very special film for Rani Mukerji for several reasons. While talking to IANS, the actress talked about the movie and said, “When I think how special 'Hichki' is, I have to first say that it was a triumph of sorts for many things. It was breaking a lot of stereotypes. I was doing a film after marriage and motherhood." Adding to this, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star mentioned "Hichki spoke about a lot of things which were kind of unspoken in a way". And, as this film clocks three years of its release today, we bring you some of the best dialogues from the same. Check it out.

1. Ek aam teacher padhata hai ... ek acha teacher samjhata hai ... bahut acha teacher ho toh khud karke batata hai ... lekin kuch teachers hote hai joh humein inspire karke jaate hai zindagi bhar ke liye (An ordinary teacher teaches ... a good teacher explains ... a very good teacher shows an example by doing himself ... but some teachers inspire us for the entire life)

2. There are no bad students ... only bad teachers

3. Aakhir soch soch ki hi toh baat hai ... kyun ki, kyun aur kyun nahi mein bas soch bhar ka hi faasla hai (It's just a matter of the way one thinks ... because only a thought separates, why and why not)

4. School ke bahar jab zindagi imtihaan leti hai ... toh subject wise nahi leti (Outside of school when life takes an exam ... then it doesn't do that based on a subject)

5. Ek chota sa tudka ... ek chota sa change ... yehi farak hota hai kyun mein aur kyun nahi mein (Just one small piece ... just one small change ... that's the difference between why and why not).

Credits :IANSYoutube

