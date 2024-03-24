‘Rakul Preet Singh has finally brought color to my life’ says Jackky Bhagnani on their first Holi together

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently embarked on a beautiful journey of marital bliss in a picturesque ceremony held in Goa. As they prepare to celebrate their first Holi as a married couple, the duo revealed their excitement in a heartfelt interview, disclosing that they are marking the festival together for the first time. Jackky couldn't help but gush over his beloved wife, expressing how she has infused his life with color. The couple also addressed whether anything has changed between them since tying the knot.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani on their first Holi together as a couple

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, who got married on February 21, expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming Holi festivities. Jackky stated, “I am very excited because she has finally brought color to my life. For me every day is a Holi.”

Rakul interjected playfully, suggesting that Jackky tends to earn brownie points with such sweet remarks, leaving her momentarily speechless. She then disclosed that they have never celebrated Holi together prior to this year. The actress emphasized the significance of first experiences, noting that they hold a special place in their hearts. Rakul further shared her belief that life with Jackky will be a continuous celebration.

Reflecting on their journey, Rakul revealed that during the initial two years of their courtship, Jackky was in London. Last year, while he was shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actress enjoyed Holi with her circle of friends.

