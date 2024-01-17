Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter script is 'incredible' says Vishal Dadlani; reveals it left him teary-eyed

The highly anticipated release of the movie Fighter is approaching, and fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Squadron leaders in this thrilling aerial action drama. With the release of the trailer and three songs from the album, all receiving a positive response, the excitement surrounding the film continues to escalate. Recently, music director Vishal Dadlani shared an emotional recall of the script narration, revealing that it left him teary-eyed. Additionally, he provided insights into the creation of the movie's songs.

Vishal Dadlani on script narration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

In a recent interview with Asian Sunday & Style, composer Vishal Dadlani delved into the creative process behind the music of the upcoming film Fighter. Reflecting on the unique experience, he recalled the poignant moment when director Siddharth Anand passionately narrated the script to him and his musical partner Shekhar Ravjiani.

Unlike their usual routine of reading scripts, Siddharth chose to narrate this one, desiring to convey the emotional depth of the story. Vishal expressed the profound impact of Siddharth's storytelling, stating, "By the time we got to the interval, we had tears in our eyes. It's a truly incredible script."

The overwhelming energy of the film prompted them to immediately commence work on the music right there in the room. Vishal disclosed that within a week or so, they had most of the tunes in place, emphasizing how the project's inherent energy guided their creative process. He remarked, "When a project has an energy that it just wants to go in a certain direction, wants to be a certain way, everything comes from that." Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Vishal Dadlani on music of Fighter and songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch

In the same interview, during his discussion of the music for Fighter, Vishal Dadlani unveiled the film's dual musical essence. He elucidated that the soundtrack encompasses two distinctive types of music.

Vishal explained that firstly, there is the music encapsulating the camaraderie shared among the group of pilots in the academy, particularly during their training and airborne endeavors.

On the other hand, Vishal highlighted the second facet of the music, which is intricately connected to the film's narrative, greater in depth and meaning. These songs, he explained, delve deeper into themes of patriotism, heartbreak, loss, duty, and courage, mirroring the profound aspects of a fighter pilot's life.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan’s powerful aviator look to playful chemistry with Deepika Padukone: 6 Fighter trailer highlights