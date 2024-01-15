Hrithik Roshan’s powerful aviator look to playful chemistry with Deepika Padukone: 6 Fighter trailer highlights

Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of the new year, and its impending release this month has generated significant buzz. This film marks the first collaboration between actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and their on-screen chemistry, already teased in the songs, has piqued audience interest.

The recently unveiled trailer offers a first look into the plot of this Siddharth Anand directorial, promising a thrilling cinematic experience. The 3 minutes and 9 seconds video is a rollercoaster of drama, emotions, intense action, and compelling performances, setting the stage for what awaits viewers when they witness the film on the big screen on January 25.

Here are six highlights from the Fighter trailer that are sure to heighten your excitement for this cinematic treat:

1. Hrithik Roshan’s dapper aviator look in Fighter

In Fighter, Hrithik Roshan embodies a confident and dapper avatar as he takes on the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by the call sign Patty. His portrayal is marked by a striking handsomeness in the uniform look, coupled with a captivating aura that complements his character seamlessly.

Hrithik's dialogue delivery exudes a sense of patriotism, and his execution of emotional scenes reflects a flawless performance. The trailer showcases his powerful action sequences, suggesting that he will undoubtedly delight his fans and viewers with his commanding presence in this formidable role.

2. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s playful chemistry in Fighter

Fighter brings together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time, and their on-screen chemistry is a highlight of the film. Hrithik’s Patty forms a bond with Deepika's character, Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. The trailer showcases playful and flirtatious moments between the two characters, adding a delightful dynamic to their on-screen relationship.

Advertisement

Snippets from yet-to-be-released songs in the trailer offer a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika, hinting at visually stunning musical sequences. As the trailer progresses, the connection between the characters takes an emotional turn, revealing a moment where Hrithik's character prioritizes his commitment to the country over his love life.

3. Anil Kapoor’s role as leader and supporting cast in Fighter

Anil Kapoor, portraying Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky, is depicted flawlessly embodying the role of a leader in the trailer. As a commanding figure, he guides the aviators under his command, emphasizing the importance of unity and preparation for various circumstances, including war.

The supporting cast, featuring Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, plays pivotal roles in adding depth to the narrative.

4. Intriguing Plot of Fighter

From the trailer, it appears that the movie revolves around the tragic attack on Indian forces in Pulwama. The narrative unfolds as the aviators unite to seek revenge. The trailer hints at a storyline filled with intense emotions, capturing the dedication and sacrifices made by individuals in service to their nation, evoking a strong sense of patriotism.

5. Never-seen-before aerial action in Fighter

Fighter promises to deliver aerial action like never seen before, with the trailer featuring high-octane sequences involving fighter planes, explosive moments, and intense hand-to-hand combat fighting.

6. Powerful dialogues and soulful background score of Fighter

The trailer opens with a powerful dialogue delivered by Hrithik: “Fighter woh nahi jo apne target achieve karta hai, woh hai jo unhe thok deta hai” (A fighter is not just someone who achieves his targets, he is someone who just blows them apart). The trailer is rich with such massy dialogues that are likely to elicit whistles from the audience.

The background score is noted for its soulful composition, and the rendition of Vande Mataram adds an inspiring touch.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's thriller