9 Ranveer Singh best movies to binge-watch on weekend

Ranveer Singh best movies comprise a substantial catalog. He has excelled in numerous roles, showcasing his versatility and talent. The actor marked his acting debut in the Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, instantly capturing audiences' attention and establishing himself as a rising star.

Over the years, Ranveer Singh evolved into a versatile actor, refining his skills with each new project. He embraced method acting, fully immersing himself in the intricacies of his characters, thus enhancing his performances. Take a look at Ranveer Singh best films below!

Ranveer Singh best movies over the years that are absolute love

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anjali Anand, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi

Director: Karan Johar

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ranveer Singh new movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani narrates the tale of two individuals in love from contrasting backgrounds, marking Karan Johar's directorial comeback after a seven-year hiatus since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt movie succeeded in garnering significant attention at the Indian box office. Ranveer's portrayal of Rocky Randhawa resonated deeply with audiences, as his character challenged several stereotypes depicted in the film.

Cirkus

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma

Director: Rohit Shetty

IMDB Rating: 4.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release year: 2022

Where to watch: Netflix

In Ranveer singh film Cirkus, he portrays dual characters, while Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance. The film revolves around chaotic situations and humorous misunderstandings caused by mistaken identities, as two pairs of twins, separated since birth, unexpectedly converge in the same city.

83

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk

Director: Kabir Khan

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: Netflix/Disney+Hotstar

83 is a biographical film depicting the journey of the Indian cricket team that secured victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev, the captain who led the team to this remarkable achievement. Ranveer garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Kapil Dev in the film.

Lootera

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikramaditya Motwane

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Release year: 2013

Where to watch: Hotstar/Amazon Prime Video

Lootera reimagines O Henry's renowned short story The Last Leaf in a contemporary setting. Ranveer Singh takes on the role of Varun Srivastava in the film, which garnered praise from critics for Vikramaditya's visually captivating narrative and the outstanding performances.

Padmaavat

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: History/Drama/Romance

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic period drama, Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh portrayed the character of Alauddin Khilji, a vicious and merciless Sultan who launched an invasion on Chittorgarh with the aim of capturing the beautiful queen Padmavati. His performance in the film was widely praised.

Bajirao Mastani

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: History/Romance/Drama

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: JioCinema

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama, Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh portrayed the character of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao. His performance was characterized by its depth and intensity.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movie revolves around the legendary Peshwa Bajirao, married to Kashibai, whose fate changes when he falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess. Singh's on-screen chemistry with Deepika Padukone, who played Mastani, heightened the film's emotional impact.

Simmba

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn

Director: Rohit Shetty

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Zee 5

In this film, Singh portrays the character of Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer who undergoes a transformation after a major event. Ranveer Singh delivers a riveting performance as the tough cop.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Release year: 2013

Where to watch: JioCinema

In Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, he takes on the role of Ram, opposite Deepika Padukone as Leela. They depict star-crossed lovers hailing from rival clans, determined to defy their families' age-old enmity to unite. Singh's portrayal of Ram showcases him as a passionate and intense individual with a compassionate core.

Gully Boy

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Director: Zoya Akhtar

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Musical/Drama

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ranveer Singh film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, portrays a young rapper's journey from the impoverished streets of Mumbai to success through sheer dedication and resilience. The actor adeptly encapsulated the character's essence, depicting his challenges and unwavering commitment to music.

Ranveer Singh movies offers a diverse range of performances, showcasing his evolution as an actor. Whether it's his intense portrayal of iconic personalities or his ability to breathe life into fictional roles, the actor's dedication to his craft is evident in each of his films.

