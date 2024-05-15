9 Ranveer Singh best movies to binge-watch on weekend
Ranveer Singh best movies list is filled with remarkable performances that have captivated audiences over the years.
Ranveer Singh best movies comprise a substantial catalog. He has excelled in numerous roles, showcasing his versatility and talent. The actor marked his acting debut in the Yash Raj Films' romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, instantly capturing audiences' attention and establishing himself as a rising star.
Over the years, Ranveer Singh evolved into a versatile actor, refining his skills with each new project. He embraced method acting, fully immersing himself in the intricacies of his characters, thus enhancing his performances. Take a look at Ranveer Singh best films below!
Ranveer Singh best movies over the years that are absolute love
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Anjali Anand, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi
Director: Karan Johar
IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
Release year: 2023
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ranveer Singh new movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani narrates the tale of two individuals in love from contrasting backgrounds, marking Karan Johar's directorial comeback after a seven-year hiatus since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt movie succeeded in garnering significant attention at the Indian box office. Ranveer's portrayal of Rocky Randhawa resonated deeply with audiences, as his character challenged several stereotypes depicted in the film.
Cirkus
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma
Director: Rohit Shetty
IMDB Rating: 4.5/10
Movie Genre: Comedy
Release year: 2022
Where to watch: Netflix
In Ranveer singh film Cirkus, he portrays dual characters, while Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance. The film revolves around chaotic situations and humorous misunderstandings caused by mistaken identities, as two pairs of twins, separated since birth, unexpectedly converge in the same city.
83
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk
Director: Kabir Khan
IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama
Release year: 2021
Where to watch: Netflix/Disney+Hotstar
83 is a biographical film depicting the journey of the Indian cricket team that secured victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev, the captain who led the team to this remarkable achievement. Ranveer garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Kapil Dev in the film.
Lootera
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikramaditya Motwane
Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
Release year: 2013
Where to watch: Hotstar/Amazon Prime Video
Lootera reimagines O Henry's renowned short story The Last Leaf in a contemporary setting. Ranveer Singh takes on the role of Varun Srivastava in the film, which garnered praise from critics for Vikramaditya's visually captivating narrative and the outstanding performances.
Padmaavat
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
Movie Genre: History/Drama/Romance
Release year: 2018
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic period drama, Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh portrayed the character of Alauddin Khilji, a vicious and merciless Sultan who launched an invasion on Chittorgarh with the aim of capturing the beautiful queen Padmavati. His performance in the film was widely praised.
Bajirao Mastani
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
Movie Genre: History/Romance/Drama
Release year: 2015
Where to watch: JioCinema
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama, Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh portrayed the character of the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao. His performance was characterized by its depth and intensity.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movie revolves around the legendary Peshwa Bajirao, married to Kashibai, whose fate changes when he falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess. Singh's on-screen chemistry with Deepika Padukone, who played Mastani, heightened the film's emotional impact.
Simmba
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn
Director: Rohit Shetty
IMDB Rating: 5.5/10
Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama
Release year: 2018
Where to watch: Zee 5
In this film, Singh portrays the character of Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer who undergoes a transformation after a major event. Ranveer Singh delivers a riveting performance as the tough cop.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
IMDB Rating: 6.4/10
Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
Release year: 2013
Where to watch: JioCinema
In Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, he takes on the role of Ram, opposite Deepika Padukone as Leela. They depict star-crossed lovers hailing from rival clans, determined to defy their families' age-old enmity to unite. Singh's portrayal of Ram showcases him as a passionate and intense individual with a compassionate core.
Gully Boy
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi
Director: Zoya Akhtar
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
Movie Genre: Romance/Musical/Drama
Release year: 2019
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ranveer Singh film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, portrays a young rapper's journey from the impoverished streets of Mumbai to success through sheer dedication and resilience. The actor adeptly encapsulated the character's essence, depicting his challenges and unwavering commitment to music.
Ranveer Singh movies offers a diverse range of performances, showcasing his evolution as an actor. Whether it's his intense portrayal of iconic personalities or his ability to breathe life into fictional roles, the actor's dedication to his craft is evident in each of his films.
