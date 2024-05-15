9 famous Bollywood dialogues delivered by female actors

Dialogues are the most important part of a film, as they give a clear glimpse into the character’s mindset. Some of the famous dialogues by Bollywood actresses have made an impact on the audience and are engraved in hearts to date.

These lines enhance the performances of the female actors and make the film memorable. In this piece, here is a look at some of the best female dialogues Bollywood movies have presented.

9 famous dialogues by Bollywood actresses:



1. Zameen pe baithi bahut acchi lag rahi hai tu, aadat daal le kyunki teri kursi toh gayi

Actress: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Movie: Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

This is one of the most famous movie dialogues in recent times, belonging to the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Spoken by Alia Bhatt, it translates to, “You look great sitting on the floor; get used to it because your chair is gone.”

Alia plays the titular role in the film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and written by Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, and Utkarshini Vashishtha. This dialogue impressed everyone when Gangubai intimidated her competitor, Raziabai, during the presidential elections in Kamathipura.

2. Pyar mein junoon hai, dosti mein sukoon hai

Actress: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma Movie: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Another one of the popular female dialogues in Hindi was by Anushka Sharma’s character Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She says, “There is passion in love, but there is peace in friendship,” to Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ayan.

Directed by Karan Johar and written by him along with Niranjan Iyengar, ADHM is a story of one-sided love. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan also star in pivotal roles.

3. Aap humse humari zindagi maang lete hum aapko khushi khushi de dete... par aapne toh humse humara guroor cheen liya

Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Movie: Bajirao Mastani (2015)

This dialogue by Priyanka Chopra’s Kashi from Bajirao Mastani is counted among the famous Hindi movie dialogues. Here, she expresses her hurt to Bajirao, saying, “If you had asked for my life, I would have happily given it to you... but you have snatched away my pride from me.”

Priyanka shares the screen with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The film is written by Prakash R. Kapadia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

4. Jitna bhi try karo Bunny, life me kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Toh jahan hain wahin ka maza lete hain

Actress: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika Padukone’s Naina teaches the lesson of living in the moment to Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny. In this scene, he wishes to explore the entire city, while she wants to enjoy where they are. YJHD is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, with dialogues by Hussain Dalal.

In one of the best Bollywood dialogues, the line means, “No matter how much you try, Bunny, something or the other will be left behind in life. So let's enjoy where we are.”

5. Seize the day, my friend… Pehle is din ko poori tarah jiyo, phir chalis ke bare mein sochna

Actress: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Movie: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Another one of the famous dialogues by a female actor comes from Katrina Kaif in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar.

The above line is uttered by Katrina’s character Laila to Hrithik Roshan’s Arjun during their walk in Spain. This means, “Seize the day, my friend… First live this day to the fullest, then think about forty,” it teaches him to enjoy the present and not stress about the future.

6. Main apni favorite hoon

Actress: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan Movie: Jab We Met (2007)

Meaning, “I am my favorite,” this is an iconic line said by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Geet to Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya in Jab We Met. It occurs during their time at Hotel Decent, where Aditya is in awe of her way of life. The bubbly, happy character of Kareena taught everyone the importance of self-love.

Jab We Met, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a timeless film.

7. Kabhi toh pehli mulaqat hi kaafi hoti hai... Aur kabhi bahut si mulaqatein lag jaati hai

Actress: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Movie: Hum Tum (2004)

This line, meaning, “Sometimes the first meeting is enough... And sometimes it takes many meetings,” was spoken by Rani Mukerji’s Rhea to Saif Ali Khan’s Karan in Hum Tum.

The rom-com is directed by Kunal Kohli and written by him alongside Siddharth Anand. As Karan and Rhea keep meeting at different stages of their lives, this dialogue perfectly summarizes their love story.

8. Lucknow da kurta, Pathani salwar... tab lage mard, varna lage bekaar

Actress: Kajol

Kajol Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

“Lucknow’s kurta, Pathani salwar... then they look manly, otherwise they look useless” is one of the most famous funny Bollywood dialogues. In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol’s Anjali says this to Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul during the scene in Chandni Chowk when he comes dressed up in a suit.

This Karan Johar movie is an evergreen film with lots of flirtatious banter between Rahul and Anjali.

9. Mohabbat bahut khoobsurat hoti hai... Toh kya hua agar woh apne saath thoda sa dard laati hai?

Actress: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Movie: Mohabbatein (2000)

“Love is beautiful... So what if it brings with it a little pain?” is an emotional line delivered by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the movie Mohabbatein. She plays Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest, Megha, in this Aditya Chopra film and becomes his motivation to unite other couples.

There are many films lined up in the future with strong performances by female actors in store for the audience. We cannot wait to add more such iconic dialogues to this list.

