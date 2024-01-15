Hrithik Roshan praises Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail; pens 'I am deeply inspired'

Hrithik Roshan is an impeccably talented actor and dancer. Additionally, he’s also someone who hypes up his co-stars and never shies away from lauding artists for their commendable skills in movies. Recently, the actor saw the Vikrant Massey-led biographical drama film 12th Fail and praised the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for making such a masterpiece.

Hrithik Roshan lauds Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail

Hrithik Roshan might be busy with work and life in general, but he snuck in some time to watch the biopic 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Upon watching it, the actor took to Twitter and penned praises for the film’s sound effects. Calling it a masterclass, he said that he was deeply inspired by it.

This is what the Fighter actor wrote, “Finally saw 12th Fail. It’s quite a masterclass in filmmaking. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra, what a movie! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one.”

Check out his tweet below:

Bollywood celebs praise 12th Fail

Just like Hrithik, several other actors also appreciated the fantastic movie that the director has made. Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted a still from the film and wrote, ‘Blown away, a masterpiece for the ages’. During a chat with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif reflected on the success of 12th Fail and said, “I think this year is probably one of the best years for me to give this example where we’ve seen high-octane action commercial blockbusters and we’ve seen an intimate story 12th Fail do so well. I think that's all the example we need.”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said that it’s the best mainstream film he saw in 2023. Parts of his lengthy note appreciating the movie read, “Probably the best mainstream film I’ve seen in 2023 @vidhuvinodchoprafilms at the age of 71 has crafted a masterpiece out of a simple story of an adamant man wanting to be more than what life gives him. Kudos to the whole team who I don’t know and all the actors. Especially @vikrantmassey @medhashankr @anshumaan_pushkar @anantvjoshi and the cinematographer Ranga, the production designer and the music directors and writers. I have met Manoj and I’ve read the book but I never could have seen it how VVC saw it. It’s on HotStar and a must watch. I was unlucky to find time to see it in cinemas but saw it on my personal screen but do give this film a shot. Love you VVc for inspiring me. May you never really grow up and always be the troublesome brat that you are even at 71. Just big big hug and love to you. And I am ready to #restart.”

About 12th Fail

Released theatrically on October 27, 2023, the biographical drama film has been produced, written, and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In the movie, Vikrant Massey plays the titular role of a 12th failed Manoj Kumar Sharma who rose from extreme poverty and eventually became an Indian Police Service officer. Apparently, it’s based on Anurag Pathak’s book that delves deep into the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma. Along with Massey, the movie also features Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee. Even though the movie didn’t have an impressive start, it went on to become a sleeper hit and was appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

