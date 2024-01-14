12th Fail star Medha Shankr expresses gratitude to fans for showering film with love; thanks for 'everything'

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr is one of the most successful films of 2023. It has received praise and attention on social media. The film which is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his IRS inspector wife Shraddha Joshi, is considered one of the most inspirational in recent years. On January 14, Medha who played the role of Shraddha in the film, expressed her gratitude to the fans as she reacted to the film's massive success.

Medha Shankr extends love to fans as she reacts to success of 12th Fail

On January 14, taking to her Instagram handle, Medha Shankr posted a video of herself. In the video, the actress can be seen in a white traditional outfit and can be heard extending love and expressing her gratitude to the fans for showering 12th Fail with love.

Sharing the video, she penned, "It’s not “our” film #12thFail anymore, it’s YOURS! Thankyou for the unprecedented love you’ve shown us. #12thFail is still running in theatres in its 12th week! Please go watch it in a theatre near you and experience this magical film on a big screen with your friends and family! Aap sabhi ko dher sara pyaar Thankyou for everything."

About 12th Fail

The film is directed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Speaking about the story, Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. While Medha played the role of the IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi, Vikrant aced the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The film aptly showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. On the other hand, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who achieved the position of an IPS officer after overcoming poverty.

Notably, the film 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination. The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and several other celebrities on social media.

Meanwhile, 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

