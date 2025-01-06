Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless PIC flaunting 8 pack abs sets Koi Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta’s heart on fire; fans cannot wait for their collab

Hrithik Roshan is not just loved for his talent but also for his fitness. His determination and continuous effort towards maintaining a strong and fit physique have inspired many people. Hrithik recently dropped a shirtless picture flaunting his 8 pack abs, which set his Koi Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta’s heart on fire. Fans couldn’t help but express their wish for them to collaborate again.

On January 5, 2025, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a picture that could be your motivation to immediately hit the gym. In the photograph, he was seen wearing gray joggers and no shirt. He wore a black cap, glasses, and gym gloves. The actor was seen flexing his biceps and flaunting his abs.

In the caption, Hrithik wrote, “Such a big difference between being strong and looking strong. This year I’m going for the real thing. #keepgoing #keeplearning #staycurious #exploreeverything.”

Preity Zinta, who has worked with Hrithik Roshan in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, and more, took to the comments section and exclaimed, “Wowwwe,” accompanied by multiple fire emojis.

Fans reacted to Preity’s comment with one saying, “Waiting for you both to collab together.” Another user hilariously referred to their Koi Mil Gaya and characters and said, “Haila Nisha tumne dekha Rohit ko ye kya ho gaya (Nisha, did you see what happened to Rohit?).”

Many users praised Hrithik’s physique and looks. One fan called him “Greek God,” and another shared, “Transformation King.” A person stated, “@hrithikroshan Dream Physique of Everyone,” and a comment read, “Bestest man, bestest inspiration.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has been shooting for the YRF Spy Universe movie War 2. He will be seen sharing the screen with Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR in this action thriller. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the War sequel is slated to release on August 14, 2025. Hrithik also has Krrish 4 in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta is set to star in the movie Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol.

