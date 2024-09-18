Is Kiara Advani headed for War 2 shoot in Italy? Actress' airport appearance days after Hrithik Roshan's gets fans excited

War 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his role from the first part, while the film marks Kiara Advani’s entry into the YRF Spy Universe. It was recently reported that the duo will be shooting for the movie in Italy. Now, Kiara’s appearance at the airport days after Hrithik’s has left the fans excited, who speculated that she was headed to join the shoot.

Today, September 18, 2024, Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport departures in the early hours of the morning. The actress slayed an all-black look with a crop top, joggers, and a leather jacket. She stopped to pose for the paparazzi and waved at them before heading inside the airport.

Fans were quick to think that Kiara was jetting off to Italy to join Hrithik Roshan for the filming of War 2. One person said, “Heads to Italy for a song shoot with Hrithik,” while another wrote, “Excited for War 2 schedule in Italy with Hrithik.” A user exclaimed, “MY SUPERSTAR KIARA GOING TO ITALY FOR HER WAR2 FILMING!!”

Earlier, on September 16, Hrithik Roshan was also spotted departing from the Mumbai airport.

According to a report in Mid-day, Hrithik and Kiara’s Italy schedule is supposed to begin today and last for 15 days. The first six days consist of a romantic song shoot in scenic locations like Lake Como, Tuscany, Venice, Naples, Amalfi Coast, and Sorrento Peninsula. The song is reportedly composed by Pritam and will be mounted on a big scale.

The portal further stated that after the track, the team will film an action-packed sequence and some dramatic scenes before returning to India by early October.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Jr. NTR in an important role. The movie is currently scheduled to release in theaters on August 14, 2025.

Apart from this spy thriller, Kiara Advani also has the much-awaited Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, in her lineup. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh.

