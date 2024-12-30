Hrithik Roshan’s fans to get special treat on his birthday and it’s going to transport you to his debut era; any guesses?

The first month of 2025 is set to be a very special one for Hrithik Roshan. He will not just be turning 51 years old but will also be celebrating a huge career milestone. Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai will be completing 25 years since its release. Thus, the actor’s fans will be treated with the movie’s theatrical re-release on his birthday.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was originally released on January 14, 2000, is coming back to cinemas once again in the new year. It will be re-released on lead actor Hrithik Roshan’s 51st birthday i.e. January 10, 2025. The portal’s source said, “January 10 is also a perfect date as it’s the birthday of Hrithik Roshan. Hence, this amounts to double celebration.”

Hrithik’s father and his debut film’s director Rakesh Roshan is not leaving any stone unturned for the re-release. The prints of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai have been re-mastered so that they look new and fresh.

The romantic thriller received a lot of love upon its initial release for its performances and music. It brought in immense acclaim for Hrithik who has established a large fanbase today. Many of his admirers who never got the opportunity to catch his debut movie in theaters now have this golden chance.

According to the above-mentioned report, the trailer of the re-release will arrive digitally in the first week of January.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel. The film’s cast included Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, and more.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan re-released another one of his classics recently. Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles, returned to theaters on November 22, 2024, ahead of its 30th anniversary in 2025. Hrithik Roshan, who was an AD on the movie, paid tribute to its legacy with a voiceover in the re-release trailer.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has been busy shooting for his YRF Spy Universe movie War 2 and is expected to start work on the highly anticipated Krrish 4 very soon.

