Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to commence shooting for superhero film from summer 2025 after wrapping up War 2? Here’s what we know

Hrithik Roshan has been busy shooting his highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe movie War 2. Another much-awaited project of the actor is Krrish 4, the next installment in the popular superhero franchise. It has now been learned that Hrithik is set to commence shooting for the film in summer 2025 after wrapping up War 2.

According to a recent report in Midday, the makers of the Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 are planning to wrap up the film by April 2025. A source revealed to the portal that director Ayan Mukerji has kept some important action scenes for the last schedule, and he wants to make sure that they surpass the ones in the first film. The source stated, “The April schedule will be wholly dedicated to the fights and stunts, after which it will be a wrap on the spy thriller.”

The report further revealed that Hrithik would then move on to Krrish 4 with Agneepath director Karan Malhotra. As per the portal’s source, the makers have been working on the script for the past few years. The source added, “They will take the project on floors in summer 2025, with schedules in Mumbai and parts of Europe.”

Earlier in 2024, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, gave a major update on Krrish 4. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he was asked if he would be back directing a film anytime soon. The filmmaker announced his retirement from direction, saying, “I don't think I'll be directing any further.” However, Rakesh Roshan promised his upcoming production, Krrish 4, adding that he would be announcing it very soon.

The superhero franchise consists of three films: Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. All of them have been directed by Rakesh Roshan, but he would only be returning as a producer for the next movie.

Coming back to War 2, the action thriller also stars Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to the 2019 movie War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it will be released in 2025. Hrithik Roshan will reprise his character Kabir and will also make a special appearance in the Spy Universe’s movie Alpha.

