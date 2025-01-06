Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment undergoes changes as actor’s security beefs up amid threats; WATCH viral video

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan has been on the receiving end of various death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the past few months. The actor has been spotted with a heavy security detail during his public appearances. Now, it looks like Salman’s Galaxy Apartment has also undergone certain changes to increase security amid safety concerns. A video from his home has been going viral on the internet.

On January 5, 2025, a video was shared by paparazzi in which people were seen working on the exterior of Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence Galaxy Apartment. According to a report in Times of India, they were securing the windows and making structural changes to the balcony.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on December 27, 2024. After an intimate midnight bash at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s place in Mumbai, Salman and his family headed to Jamnagar, Gujarat. A grand birthday party was organized at the Ambani family’s residence. The venue’s decorations were customized in honor of Salman and a stunning firework show took place as well.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Sikandar on the festive occasion of Eid in the new year. The cast of the action entertainer also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. The film is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

A 1-minute and 41-second teaser of Sikandar was released by the makers as a special treat a day after Salman’s birthday. It showed him doing sleek and stylish action with catchy music playing in the background.

His character’s dialogue, “Suna hai ki bahut saare log mere peeche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai (Heard that a lot of people are after me, just waiting for me to turn)” also caught attention. The teaser has increased the excitement to the next level among the fans.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

