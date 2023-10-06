‘I am a die-hard romantic’: Kriti Sanon REVEALS qualities she wants in her life partner

Kriti Sanon has been slowly and steadily making her mark in the Indian film industry with her calibre and acting skills. Since her Bollywood debut with the movie Heropanti in 2014, she has succeeded in impressing cinephiles by giving them paisa-wasool entertaining movies. The proof of this is her winning the Best Actress award at the coveted National Film Awards 2023. Recently, Kriti spoke about her relationship status and revealed the qualities she wants in her partner.

Kriti Sanon on her relationship status

There have been rumors that Kriti Sanon has been in a relationship with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. However, neither of them ever confirmed it. In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Kriti’s sister Nupur revealed that the Mimi actress has dated two people till now and her longest relationship lasted 2.5 years. Recently as the actress attended the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023, she finally spoke about her relationship status. Clearing the air, Kriti said, “Let me just first say that I am single. Let's make that clear. I have been single for a while in fact.”

When quizzed what kind of a partner she wants, the actress shared that she’s a die-hard romantic person. “As far as what kind of a partner I want, I think I am a die-hard romantic. I want to be in love.”

Revealing the qualities she wants in her future partners, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress said, “I want someone who has a lot of love, and honesty. I do get attracted to people who are ambitious, and driven, and inspire me in some way. I always need that inspiration in a partner. And yes, hopefully taller than me that kind of disqualifies a lot of people. But, hopefully, that. But in the end, you want a good human being who has a good heart, just a lot of love, just real and honest.”

Kriti Sanon’s work front

The actress started 2023 with her movie Shehzada followed by Adipurush. She is awaiting the release of her movie Ganapath which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. She also has a couple of movies lined up for the next year which include The Crew and Do Patti.

