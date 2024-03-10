‘I couldn't be prouder’: Suniel Shetty pens emotional post for son Ahan Shetty after Sanki announcement

Indian actor Suniel Shetty has been associated with the Hindi film industry for decades. In his impressive career, the veteran star has delivered many hit movies. Following his footsteps, his daughter Athiya Shetty stepped into the acting realm. Soon after, his son Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut. As Ahan’s second film was announced, the senior actor took to social media to congratulate him. Read on!

Suniel Shetty congratulates son Ahan Shetty after Sanki's announcement

A couple of hours ago, producer and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced his next project titled Sanki starring Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde. According to the post, the film will be released on February 14, 2025. Hours after it all became official, actor Suniel Shetty took to social media and penned a heartfelt note for his son as he is about to embark on the journey of his second film.

Sharing a collage of Ahan along with Pooja and Sajid, Suniel penned his excitement about Ahan’s next film. His post read, “Good things come to those who have patience and wait, but better things come to those who have patience and work for it. Congratulations son, on the announcement of #Sanki. Your perseverance is admirable, and I couldn't be prouder. Wishing you nothing but the best on this exciting journey!”

Advertisement

Take a look:

The official post on the Instagram account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment mentioned, “The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring @ahan.shetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you.”

Take a look:

Back in 2021, Ahan made his impressive debut with Milan Luthria’s action-drama film Tadap co-starring Tara Sutaria. The movie which was a remake of the hit Telugu action film RX 100, brought him critical acclaim from critics and cinema lovers who lauded his performance. Apparently, for the role, he had to put on around 11 kgs and had nearly 11 to 12 meals a day. As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, the actor is set to make his comeback to the big screen with not one but four projects, one of which is Sanki.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty all set for FOUR big announcements including one action film with Sajid Nadiadwala