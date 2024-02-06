EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty all set for FOUR big announcements including one action film with Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahan Shetty made a promising debut in 2021 with the romantic action drama Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria and established himself as one of the strongest newcomers. After his debut, Ahan made his fans wait for two years for his next film. There have been several speculations regarding his next project as well and now Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that he's ready with not just one or two but four announcements including a big actioner with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Ahan Shetty to make grand announcement about his upcoming films

A source told Pinkvilla that Ahan Shetty has four big films lined up and he is ready to make the announcements for all four films soon. One of his film announcements will be made this month and then there will be the rest of the announcements shortly after that. One of the four films will be a big actioner produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who produced his Tadap as well.

Last year on Ahan's birthday, Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment teased the fans by sharing a special post for Ahan. The post was captioned as, "Dearest @ahan.shetty, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. We’re incredibly excited and can’t wait for you to unwrap our gift of love next month. So, as we start another journey to achieve one more movie milestone together, let the celebrations begin."

While the fans have been waiting for the announcement since then, but it looks like now it's around the corner.

How Ahan Shetty has carved his own niche

Ahan, who is the son of Suniel Shetty and brother of Athiya Shetty has carved his own niche in the industry in a very short period. Apart from his acting skills, the 28-year-old actor is adored by fans for his fitness. He loves working out in the gym and keeps his fans updated with his workout pictures.

Ahan is also an apple of the eye for his father who never misses a chance to praise him. On Ahan's birthday, Suniel wrote a special message for him on social media which read, “A lot of friends see my reflection in you Ahan but what i see in you son is the man I always wanted to become … Happy birthday babu … love you with all my heart !!”

Well, we can't wait to see this star shine brighter in the future.