I Want To Talk Poster OUT: Abhishek Bachchan’s jaw-dropping physical transformation in Shoojit Sircar directorial leaves fans impressed

The teaser of Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk was dropped just a couple of days back. Now, recently, the makers have dropped a jaw-dropping first look poster of the actor from the film; raising anticipation amongst fans.

Today, on October 25, Abhishek Bachchan shared the first look poster of his upcoming film, I Want To Talk on Instagram. In the poster, the actor looked away from the camera as he is seen wearing a black bath robe, printed shorts and eye-glasses with a bandage in his left hand. Nevertheless, it is the actor’s massive physical transformation and weight gain that catches everyone’s attention.

He also has surgery scars on his belly, enough to leave everyone intrigued about the film. "Bolne ke liye toh bohot kuch hai but then, a picture ‘talks’ a thousand words #IWantToTalk In Cinemas 22nd November," he captioned the post.

In addition to this, several fans thronged the comments section hailing actor’s hard work and expressing excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "Real actor without filter …love u sir …" another fan expressed, "Waiting for this" while a third fan mentioned, "Looks it’s gonna be surprising hopefully super excited," and another user wished, "Hopefully, will work its magic on the BO numbers too. All the wishes Junior B."

In addition to this, a user went on to state, "Looks interesting@bachchan looks intriguing. Hope it bring back the old classic taste of cinema best of luck for this" while another fan mentioned, "That surgery scars got me intrigued. Ofc it's Shoojit w Bachchan."

The upcoming slice-of-life I Want To Talk is said to be a heartwarming tale about ‘celebration of life’ in its everyday, ordinary chaos. It is an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who rejuvenate their precious bond, navigating through life’s challenges.

Apart from Abhishek, the movie also stars Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard and, Johny Lever in the key roles. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Ritesh Shah. Backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the movie is scheduled to hit the theaters next month, i.e. on November 22, 2024.

