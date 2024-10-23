Abhishek Bachchan announces release date of his next I Want To Talk with Shoojit Sircar; Karan Johar says ‘going to result in magic’

Director Shoojit Sircar and Abhishek Bachchan’s next is titled, I Want To Talk. The collaboration was announced earlier this year. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have recently dropped an exciting video giving a peek into its world and also revealed that the film will hit the theaters on November 22.

Today, on October 23, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and revealed his movie's title– I Want To Talk. In a small video clip, the actor can be heard saying, "I just don’t love to talk, I live to talk. Zinda hone mein aur marne mein mujhe bas yahi ek basic difference dikhta hai. Zinda log bol paate hain, mare hue bol nahin paate hain (This is the basic difference I find between alive and dead people. Alive can speak, dead cannot)."

The post was captioned, "We all know that one person who ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶s̶ lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk!"

Soon after the post was shared, Bollywood celebrities and Abhishek’s close friends thronged the comments section extending their warm wishes. Director Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Wow .. what a teaser !!", Sonu Sood wrote, "looks awesome brother" and Karan Johar expressed, "One of my favourite filmmaker’s and my favourite person and incredible actor! Is going to result in magic".

Notably, the first look of the video was shared by the makers earlier this year in March. In the video, we saw Abhishek taking up the role of a father. The accompanying note revealed that the film will be a heartwarming tale about ‘celebration of life’ in its everyday ordinary chaos. It is an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who renew their precious bond, navigating through life’s challenges.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard and, Johny Lever in the key roles. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Ritesh Shah. Backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, it will be released on November 22, 2024.

