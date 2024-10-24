THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got sassy marriage suggestion from Kajol; Deets

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Off late, rumors have been making rounds about their marriage hitting rock bottom and the couple getting separated. While the couple has maintained a dignified silence on the matter, we caught our hands on Kajol's conversation where she had a sassy suggestion for the couple to save their marriage.

It was back in 2007 when Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji appeared on Karan Johar’s beloved chat show, Koffee With Karan. During the popular rapid-fire round, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director popped a quirky question to Kajol seeking her advice to the couple, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, to save their marriage.

In response to this, Kajol had a humorous yet sassy reply as she was quick to suggest they shouldn't watch Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. She said, “Don’t watch KANK.”

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released back in 2006. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Amitabh Bachchan in the key roles. The romantic drama movie dealt with the subject of infidelity and extra-marital affair.

It narrated the story of Dev and Maya (SRK and Rani), who face struggles in their respective marriages. They become friends and on a journey to help each other and salvage their relationship; they end up falling for each other instead.

The movie recently completed 18 years of its release. On the special occasion, Karan Johar shared a video as he walked down memory lane reminiscing about the making of the film. Calling it the "best decision" of his career, he stated that the film gave him the "best of the times" with his "absolutely phenomenal cast" that was more like a family to him.

He also mentioned that KANK gave him the courage to tell stories about relationships that were "messy but beautiful."

Aishwarya and Abhishek have shared screen space in movies like Guru, Run, Raavan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Umrao Jaan and more. They have been married since 2007 and welcomed their daughter in 2011 who is named Aaradhya.

