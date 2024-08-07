Ileana D'Cruz celebrates first birthday of son Koa Phoenix with partner Michael Dolan; pens 'Where did the time go?'

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is currently embracing her motherhood journey, is an avid social media user. Ileana often shares pictures of her life events and glimpses of her family life on Instagram. The actress recently celebrated her son's first birthday, Koa Phoenix Dolan, and got overwhelmed on the occasion. Her heartwarming caption says it all.

On August 6, Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to share a few candid glimpses of her son, Koa, from his birthday celebration. In the first picture, Koa can be seen checking out his birthday decorations. The second photo shows him devouring chocolate cake in a messed-up way.

A clip shows the munchkin playing with a paper bag and taking it to his mom, Ileana. In one of the pictures, we can see Ileana posing with her son, Koa, and her husband, Michael Dolan. The munchkin looks oh-so-adorable as he shares a moment with his mom, Ileana, and dad, Michael.

Other glimpses show his routine activities, such as sleeping, watching outside the window, and gazing at a playbook. The Main Tera Hero actress, who got overwhelmed on the occasion, accompanied her post with a sweet caption for her son.

She wrote, "Where did the time go?? Just like that my baby is 1."

Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's latest Instagram post here:

Ileana D'Cruz's post was bombarded with several reactions in the comment section. Zaheer Iqbal's sister, costume designer Sanam Ratansi, wrote, "Omg and I haven’t met him yet. Happy Birthday my cutieeee."

Actor Sharad Kelkar dropped a red heart emoji. A fan commented, "Omg he is supremely cute!!!! Happy bday mama."

"He is really a blessed child. Shows how responsibly you have brought him up," a comment reads. "growing so fast... touchwood. happy birthday little one," an Instagram user wrote.

"Happy birthday to the little baby," reads another comment.

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan welcomed their son, Koa Phoenix, on August 6, 2023. The couple got married in May last year. On the work front, Ileana has worked in Hindi movies, including Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Pagalpanti, Barfi, and Happy Ending. She was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar earlier this year, co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

