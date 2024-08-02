Ileana D’Cruz drops heartwarming PIC with son Koa Phoenix Dolan as he turns one: ‘A whole year ago’

Ileana D’Cruz embraced parenthood in 2023 when she welcomed her and her partner Michael Dolan’s first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress often treats her followers on social media with glimpses of special moments with her son. The little munchkin turned one on August 1, 2024, and now Ileana has shared a heartwarming picture with her baby boy.

Today, August 2, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture in which her baby was seen lying on her chest. The love and adoration in her eyes were clearly visible as she looked at him. Ileana used the nazar amulet emoji, a face holding back tears emoji, and a sparkles emoji to convey her emotions. She wrote, “A whole year ago.”

Have a look at Ileana’s story here!

In July, Ileana offered a peek into her and Koa’s summer. The series of pictures showed the bundle of joy enjoying nature as he played in the grass. Ileana’s caption stated, “Rhody summer dream.” The post received a lot of love from Bollywood celebrities. Malaika Arora left a red heart emoji in the comments, while Neha Dhupia said, “Oh my goodness.”

In 2023, Ileana made a beautiful announcement on Instagram to share the news of the arrival of her son. Posting the first photo of the sleeping newborn, she said, “Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023.” In the caption, she expressed, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”

Check it out!

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was seen on the big screen this year in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar. The movie about modern relationships was released in cinemas on April 19, 2024. Alongside Ileana, the rom-com also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It is helmed by director Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production. The film can be streamed on the platform Disney+ Hotstar.

