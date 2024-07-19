Ileana D'Cruz's son Koa looks adorable in PICS from their summer vacay; Malaika Arora reacts

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who has worked in Bollywood movies like Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending, Barfi, and Rustom, has been staying away from the limelight. Ileana is currently embracing the motherhood phase.

The actress often shares pictures with her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan on social media and her Instagram handle says it all.

Ileana D'Cruz drops new pictures of her son, Koa

On July 19, Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to share a series of glimpses from her summer vacay, mostly featuring her son, Koa in them. In one of the pictures, the munchkin looks cute as a button while sitting on green grass.

He is sporting a grey-colored outfit in it. We also see Koa standing near a door inside his room.

In the last picture, he is holding a green stem on his foot. Ileana accompanied these visuals with a picturesque location of her vacation.

"Rhody summer dream," her caption reads.

Check out Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to Ileana's Instagram post

Ileana D'Cruz's latest post on Instagram grabbed the eyeballs of several netizens. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry, and Arjun Kapoor reacted to her post.

Malaika dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Ileana's Mubarakan co-star Arjun liked her post.

Neha wrote, "Oh my goodness" and added a red heart emoji. Sophie dropped two red hearts and an evil eye emoji.

Take a look at their comments down below:

Ileana D'Cruz's newborn announcement

Ileana D'Cruz's son Koa was born on August 1, 2023. The Do Aur Do Pyaar actress welcomed her baby on Instagram on August 5 last year as she announced his name on the platform. The picture of Koa as the newborn baby read, "Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan...Born on August 1, 2023."

She wrote a heartfelt note in the caption. "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Heart’s beyond full," the note read.

Ileana D'Cruz married Michael Dolan in May 2023. She was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, the film released earlier this year. The movie also starred Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

