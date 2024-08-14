Ileana D'Cruz drops goofy glimpse of husband Michael Dolan as she copes with his absence; 'When you miss the man...'

Ileana D'Cruz is missing her husband Michael Dolan and her recent post is the proof. The actress took to her social media account and shared a glimpse of her husband and also penned an adorable note. Meanwhile, the couple has a beautiful son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

On August 14, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram Story and shared a glimpse of her husband Michael Dolan. She revealed what she does when she misses her husband and it is every wife ever. The actress dropped a video in which we can see Ileana recording a video of her husband while they are having a meal.

She captioned it, "When you miss the man coz he working late so you look through all the lovely videos you got of him." The 37-year-old actress also shared another goofy video with her husband which seems to be from some vacation. It has an 'infinity' symbol as the caption.

In an interview with India Today, Ileana expressed her love for Michael. She said, “Married life is going beautifully. It’s really hard to say what I love about him the most. I'll have to really think, because I feel like every time I come up with an answer, there's something else that you know trumps that the next day."

Sharing how he has seen the actress through her worst times and also some of her best times as well, the Barfi actress added that Dolan has been her constant support of love. "Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, he shows up every day," she added.

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan welcomed their baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan in 2023. In the same interview, the new mommy also shared her clear opinion on whether she has learned to embrace her mom's guilt. Calling it very hard, the actress said that mom's guilt never really goes away.

Sharing a recent experience, she added that when she was driving back home and her child was screaming in the back seat, the actress pulled over at one point, went back to him, held him for a bit, and tried to calm him down, but the minute she put him back in his car seat again, he started to scream.

Meanwhile, Ileana was recently seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

