Ileana D'Cruz says sleep is ‘non-existent’ as full-time mama to son Koa; REVEALS plans to return to films

Ileana D'Cruz is known for her playing several impactful and pivotal roles in movies across genres and languages. While working hard on sets, the actress is also busy looking after her baby boy, Koa. A while ago, she conducted an AMA session on Instagram and responded to some of the questions of her curious followers.

While talking about her motherhood journey, Ileana also dropped an unseen image with her husband, Michael Dolan. Check it out!

Ileana D'Cruz opens up about her sleep patterns and being motivated as a new mom

Ileana D'Cruz is known for films like Barfi, Happy Ending, Rustom, Raid, The Big Bull and more. Back in 2023, she married Michael Dolan and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Koa Phoenix Dolan.

On July 15, she conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram stories and opened up about her sleep pattern as a new mom. When asked how much sleep she is getting these days, the actress responded, “Haha it’s mostly nonexistent. I don’t know how we, as full-time mamas, even function throughout the day. But we keep at it.”

Another user inquired, ‘How do you keep motivated yourself’. To this, the actress and model replied, “By being as king as I can be to myself. Giving myself time and grace to adapt and grow. Trying not to set unrealistic goals. Basically taking just one day at a time.”

During her interaction with her followers, the actress also revealed her plans to return to the big screen. She stated, “When the time is right. I want to give my son my time right now.”

Ileana D'Cruz drops BTS glimpse from the sets of Do Aur Do Pyaar

Ileana D'Cruz was seen as Nora in the romantic comedy film Do Aur Do Pyaar with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. During the same AMA session, she dropped a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets.

Not just this, the actress also shared an image with her husband Michael Dolan, and captioned it, “Pre baby babies.”

Earlier this year, Ileana was also seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely featuring Randeep Hooda.

