Ileana D’Cruz drops heartwarming PIC of son Koa resting on dad Michael Dolan’s chest

Ileana D'Cruz is gearing up for her next movie titled Do Aur Do Pyaar, co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The trailer was released recently, offering glimpses of the new pairing and a peek into the fresh rom-com storyline. Well, when she is not working, new mom Ileana spends a lot of her time at home with her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, and occasionally updates her fans about her personal life on social media.

Recently, the actress shared an adorable picture of Koa with his dad, and we bet it will give you baby fever.

Ileana D'Cruz shares picture of her whole world

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture of her son Koa lying on his father’s chest. While Michael is sleeping, baby Koa is wide awake, and they absolutely look adorable in the picture. Ileana wrote alongside the picture "My Whole World".

Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz's latest post here:

Ileana D'Cruz on pregnancy challenges

During her pregnancy journey, Ileana D’Cruz had expressed the roller coaster of emotions she experienced. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed, staring down at my bump, going wow - I get to meet you soon - and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard.”

Ileana D'Cruz talks about baby Koa

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. The actress said that she was initially convinced that she would have a girl child. She said: "I was convinced that I would have a girl. So, all I had were baby girl names and I didn't think about a single name for a boy. I wondered whether I should keep a few names ready as a backup, but then, I was sure it would be a girl."

She also revealed the story behind her son's name and said that she wanted to give him a unique name. “I wanted to name my baby something unusual because I have a unique name, too. Koa somehow stood out. I spoke to Mike (Michael) about it, and even he found it cute. Phoenix is a name that's been in my mind for a while. Also, the line 'Rising from the ashes like a phoenix' is inspiring. In fact, I got a tattoo of a phoenix in 2018, which had a deep meaning for me. Mike loved the name and I hope Koa likes it too when he grows up", she added.

Ileana D'Cruz on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda. Next, she will be seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The makers of the movie recently released the highly anticipated trailer, giving a glimpse of the unique love story. Do Aur Do Pyaar is all set to hit theaters on April 19, 2024.

