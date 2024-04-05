Ileana D’Cruz drops PIC with ‘little bestie’ Koa Phoenix Dolan as he completes 8 months; ‘Where has the time gone’

Actress Ileana D’Cruz embarked on the journey of parenthood last year, when she welcomed her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August. Ileana is pretty active on social media, frequently sharing glimpses of her moments with her little munchkin, much like she did when flaunting her baby bump during her pregnancy. Now, as her son turned 8 months old, Ileana dropped a cute picture with her “bestie.”

Ileana D’Cruz shares heartwarming moment with son Koa Phoenix Dolan as he turns 8 months old

Ileana D’Cruz recently took to her Instagram Stories and shared a beautiful picture with her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. The photo was a selfie taken by Ileana, capturing a precious moment as she sat beside her child on his colorful sheets.

Accompanying the heartwarming photo, Ileana penned in the caption, “Can’t believe my little bestie is 8 months old already (face holding back tears emoji) where has the time gone.”

Have a look!

