Imran Khan reveals why he decided to stay away from acting; 'I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside'

Imran Khan was a Bollywood heartthrob and had several successful films under his name. Suddenly, he took a step back from acting. This decision was not well received by his fans who miss him seeing on-screen. Lately, the traction around his comeback has generated a lot of buzz. In a recent interview, the Kidnap actor spoke about why he left the showbiz.

Imran Khan opens up on leaving Bollywood

In an interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan opened up about his decision to quit acting. He said, "I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside." The actor confessed that he didn't have to worry about money around that time. He shared, “Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn’t have to worry about money.”

However, Imran stated that he wasn't excited about his work. “At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it.”

Around that time, he also became a father a realized that he wanted to be his father more than an actor. He said, “I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

Advertisement

Imran Khan on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

In the same interview, Imran spoke about his 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and its potential sequel. He said, “Jaane Tu was the story of so many people but for my part, it was the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood. It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner and finding their way to love."

He then added, "It culminates so nicely that I don’t know what additional emotional growth you could have for these characters.” Maybe it’s because my face falls a little that he offers an easter egg from the movie as a consolation.

Khan said, “There’s this scene in the beginning where all of us gather for Aditi’s cat’s funeral and when I crouch to give my eulogy, my knee makes this cracking sound. They didn’t edit it out and if you turn up the volume, you can hear it."

ALSO READ: Will there be a Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel? Imran Khan’s response will break your heart